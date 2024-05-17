Mike Tyson roasts “fat” Jake Paul and makes bizarre erection claim

Mike Tyson bizarrely claimed he got an erection watching a YouTube video of Jake Paul dancing when he was 16, in a fiery final press conference in Dallas.

The two fighters went head to head in Dallas on the day tickets went on sale for their July 20 fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson warned Paul his life will be on the line in Monday’s first press conference in New York, and the verbal insults turned up a notch again when the pair came face to face on Thursday.

But things took a turn when Paul said he wanted to “kiss Mike’s big juicy lips,” which led Tyson to hit back with a truly bizarre response.

“He wanted to kiss me?” Tyson asked. “That’s so ironic that he said that because I saw pictures of him dancing at 16, doing that little dance on YouTube and for some reason I had an erection.”

Paul didn’t rise to Tyson’s remark but it was met with an awkward reaction from the crowd.

Nonetheless, the pair did not hold back with the trash talk and Tyson labeled Paul “fat” and claimed the “Problem Child”, who boasts a 9-1 record in boxing, has only knocked out “little children”.

“I don’t know if he’s in his prime. He’s fat,” Tyson said. “He should be lean and mean. He’s fat and funky. I saw him with his shirt off the other day, he’s fat. Did you start training already?”

Paul, who encouraged the crowd to chat “F*ck Jake Paul” at him during the press conference, hit back with a jibe over Tyson’s first professional loss to Buster Douglas.

“Buster Douglas was fat, am I right?” Paul replied. “I’m going to end you quicker than he did.”

“I know but you’re no Buster Douglas,” Tyson responded before laying into Paul’s boxing resume.

“He couldn’t even knock out [Nate] Diaz,” Tyson said. “[Nate] Diaz is 40 pounds. He’s going to knock me out? Anderson Silva, he couldn’t even knock out the little guys? How’s he going to knock me out?

“Who did he knock out? Little children. He never knocked out a real man, come on. He didn’t knock out Tommy Fury. I’m going to f*ck Jake up. How am I going to lose if he couldn’t beat Tommy Fury?”

For details of how to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson and all the fight details you need to know, read our fight hub here.