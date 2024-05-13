Jake Paul & Mike Tyson speechless after kid asks about their “body counts”

The first leg of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson press conference tour reached New York City on May 13, as the two fighters came face-to-face for the first time.

While the presser got off to a relatively normal start, things took a hilarious turn when Paul and Tyson began fielding fan questions about their July 20 boxing match on Netflix.

The first couple went as expected, with both Paul and Tyson having a chance to elaborate on why they want to do this fight and how they expect it to unfold.

Then, one kid took the microphone and proceeded to steal the show with a query that few — if any — have ever heard before at a pre-fight press conference.

Mediator Ariel Helwani introduced the fan as a “young boy,” but it only took one sentence to realize the substance of the question would be anything but child-friendly.

After introducing himself, the young boxing fan said, “I’m a big fan of both of y’all. You guys are both f legends.”

Before he could get the question out, Tyson quickly fired back, “Where is your mother at?” much to the delight of the audience as laughter consumed the arena.

The fan finally asked, “Who do you think’s got a higher body count? What’s your body count, Jake?”

That bizarre query led to a rare occurrence — it left Jake Paul speechless. Tyson once again asked, “Where is this kid’s mother?”

Neither fighter answered the question, as the kid let a few more expletives rip into the microphone before ending it with, “I love you guys, motherf*****!”

The clip immediately went viral on social media, which led to the discovery that it wasn’t the young fan’s first time commanding a microphone.

According to X account Fight Crack, this is the same kid from a previous Sidetalk NYC video who challenged NBA star Joel Embiid to a fight following a Knicks victory over the 76ers.

In a press conference rife with quotable moments, this exchange between the young fan, Tyson, and Paul will stick in the minds of everyone who watched it.