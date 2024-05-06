SportsBoxing

Jake Paul warns either he or Mike Tyson will “die” in boxing match

Virginia Glaze
jake-paul-warns-he-or-mike-tyson-will-die-boxing-matchYouTube: Jake Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul says it’s his mission to “end” boxing legend Mike Tyson as the two fighters gear up for their bout on July 20.

Internet icon Jake Paul is preparing for the biggest fight of his life against Mike Tyson… but he believes only one man will leave the ring alive, Thunderdome style.

In an interview with USA Today at Formula One’s Grand Prix of Miami, Paul admitted that he has to “end” Tyson or risk losing his own life.

“I love Mike,” Paul said. “I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him.

“It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die.”

jake-paul-says-he-must-end-mike-tyson-boxing-matchInstagram: jakepaul
Jake Paul believes he and Mike Tyson will literally fight to the death.

Paul’s remarks aren’t unfounded. Boxing fans the world over are worried for the YouTuber’s safety, with the likes of Derek Chisora urging him to wear headgear in the event of a ‘serious’ head injury.

The YouTuber’s comments come after his bout with Tyson became officially sanctioned in late April, claiming that his opponent wanted their match to be the real deal.

The two will meet on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Their fight will be live streamed on Netflix in a first for the streaming platform, which is home to 260 million subscribers.

In the buildup to their bout, speculation has run rampant as to which fighter will win. Some say that youth is on Jake’s side, but others are pointing to Tyson’s experience as a seasoned boxer… not to mention that he’s still got it when it comes to speed and power in spite of his age.

Jake’s record currently sits at 9-1, with the YouTuber taking his first-ever loss against Tommy Fury in 2023. In sharp contrast, Tyson boasts a staggering record of 50-6, on top of his status as a living legend in the boxing world.

Neither fighter will wear headgear, and the boxers will duke it out for eight 2-minute rounds. The result will go on each athlete’s permanent record, so it’s safe to say there’s a lot on the line for both Paul and Tyson.

Jake Paul

Virginia Glaze

Virginia is Dexerto's Entertainment Editor and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in esports, she's been tackling the social media space for over five years.

