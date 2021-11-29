Battlefield 2042 Dynamic events & maps: Sandstorm, Tornado, more

Battlefield 2042 features incredible weather effects, presented through dynamic events. If you haven’t experienced them yet, here’s how you can get swept up in a tornado or sandstorm.

Chaos and destruction have always been in the DNA of the Battlefield franchise, with impressive dynamic events enhancing the action. In Battlefield 2042, the developers have taken these cinematic moments to the next level. With maps ranging from harsh deserts to chilling Arctic landscapes, there is a chance to encounter devastating tornados and more.

Here’s how you can see these dynamic effects for yourself in Battlefield 2042 and get into the middle of this glorious mayhem.

Advertisement

Contents

Tornado and storm dynamic events in Battlefield 2042

Previous entries in the franchise have used the Levolution mechanic to introduce destruction. While this only applies to environmental damage (debris, breakable walls, and terrain), Battlefield 2042 uses next-gen hardware to boost immersion through dynamic events. If you’re looking to capture footage of a tornado or storm yourself, here are the maps to keep an eye out for on rotation:

Orbital

Manifest

Kaleidoscope

Discarded

Renewal

Players will no doubt be familiar with Orbital, as this map was featured in the divisive Battlefield 2042 beta. Manifest pits players against each other on a war-torn dock. Tornados and storms really come to life on Shanghai-based map Kaleidoscope, which features towering skyscrapers to engage in intense sniping battles.

Advertisement

Read More: Shroud explains how Battlefield 2042 feels like Call of Duty: Vanguard

Shifting the skirmish to the beached wreckage of tankers, Discarded is a brilliant mix of Battlefield 2042’s new approach to large-scale maps. Renewal blends both desert and luscious grass terrain areas, to offer up a map that feels heavily inspired by the climax of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Sandstorm dynamic events in Battlefield 2042

While they may bear a striking resemblance to tornados, don’t let yourself get caught up in a sandstorm. Dealing out similar damage and gravity-defying effects, sandstorms can also reduce visibility while gradually chipping away at your health.

Pilots should take extra caution hunting down their foes, especially as the increased wind speed will redirect your flight path. But if you fancy yourself to be a daredevil, you can witness true desert power on the Hourglass map.

Advertisement

That’s right, in Battlefield 2042 there is only one map that will permit access to the grandiose nature of a sandstorm. Set in Doha, Qatar, Hourglass is a heavily desert-orientated map and will force players to navigate both high and low terrain in a bid to secure objectives.

Whether you’re using your Wingsuit in a tornado or sprinting through a sandstorm, now you know which maps feature dynamic events in Battlefield 2042.

To keep dominating your enemies, make sure to check out our guides:

Level cap guide | Best SVK class setup | Cross-platform guide | All Specialists | All vehicles | Best K30 class setup | Best LCMG class setup | Best PBX-45 class setup | Best M5A3 class setup | Best AK-24 class setup | Best DM7 class setup | Best DXR-1 loadout