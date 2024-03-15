Helldivers 2 players get their first glimpse of Fire Tornadoes: “Nope”

Helldivers 2’s newly introduced Planetary Hazards just got a terrifying new addition. Players aren’t ready for Fire Tornadoes.

Helldivers 2 players have become a bit of a suspicious lot in the last week. Fears that the secret third faction has already infiltrated the Galactic War or that Game Master Joel has baited players into creating mutant bugs are rife in the community.

All this has caused players to lose sight of the dangers already present in the game. The real enemy in Helldivers 2 is no longer the ravenous Terminids or unfeeling Automatons. It’s giant pillars of apocalyptic flame, bursting forth from the sky and incinerating all in their path.

The Helldivers Alerts X account recently gave many players their first look at the Fire Tornado Planetary Hazard and it’s been a pretty sobering experience. Looking at just how destructive they are has dimmed the hunger for Managed Democracy in the hearts of some.

The brief clip uploaded by Helldivers Alerts shows at least seven Fire Tornadoes carving paths of immolating destruction through Hellmire. One look at the footage shows that these new Planetary Hazards really have this particular planet living up to its name.

The indiscriminate destruction of these cataclysmic fire storms has players rightfully concerned. “What the f**k am I supposed to do when that happens?” asked one dismayed Helldiver.

Players are calling for the implementation of fire-resistant armor in the hopes of making dives to Hellmire less intimidating. “Without any protective measures, this is all kinds of terrifying,” one user put forward.

Other Helldivers have taken these newly revealed Fire Tornadoes as a challenge and have vowed to face it head-on. “All forces converge on Hellmire,” one stalwart champion of Managed Democracy ordered.

Arrowhead Game Studios You thought Ion Storms were a pain…

The good thing about Helldivers 2’s new Fire Tornadoes – if there can be anything good about them – is that they burn through enemies as well as players.

The enemy of the Terminids is a friend to Helldivers, or so the proverb goes. Good luck out there troops.