Fortnite Reload players demand “perfect” map feature from Warzone and Apex Legends

The Fortnite community has rallied behind an idea for Epic Games to introduce a popular map feature found in Apex Legends and Warzone to improve the brand-new OG Reload mode.

One player blew away the Fortnite community in the FortniteBR Reddit, with their smaller Battle Royale island map concepts for the new Reload mode. They posed the following question: “What if Reload had other maps?”

The three map concepts were based around different snow, jungle, and desert biomes and have taken inspiration from several iconic POI locations.

They received instant praise, “These are seriously some of the best map concepts I’ve ever seen,” one said, as another responded: “Someone hire this fella.”

However, the topic of conversation soon shifted after it gave the idea for an interchangeable map feature previously used in Apex Legends and within Warzone’s fan-favorite Resurgence mode.

“Reload would be perfect for having a random map each game,” the top comment read as tons of responses flew in to support the feature.

“Holy s**t that’d be perfect, I’d never log off lol,” one said. Various players called for Epic to adopt the same beloved map feature used in Apex Legends: “Have it like Apex back in the day. Switch out maps and loot pools every thirty mins or an hour.”

Another added, “Apex did this with their maps where they would swap out the maps every designated time limits. The stable community would always play but there would be a huge increase of players every time the originals or preferred maps came into rotation.”

More supported the idea of using a similar feature found in Warzone’s Resurgence mode. “Hope down the line it does. They could literally just copy what Resurgence does in Warzone and have a rotation of maps, and it changes to a different one every 20/30 minutes.”

Fortnite’s fast-paced Reload mode launched on June 22 following the first Metallica live concert event and features several classic Chapter 1 POI locations and tons of old weapons returning from the vault.

