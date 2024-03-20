Helldivers 2 March 20 patch notes: Planetary hazards, patrol spawns, more

Helldivers 2 has received a brand new update, bringing key changes to planetary hazards, exosuits, patrol spawns, and so much more. Here’s everything included in the March 20 Helldivers 2 patch.

The Helldivers 2 devs have released a new patch for the game, bringing along some highly anticipated fixes to its newer content, from those deadly planetary hazards to the beloved yet tricky exosuit that fans call for from the beginning of the game’s release.

Here’s everything included in the March 20 Helldivers 2 patch notes.

What’s new in Helldivers 2 patch notes?

Arrowhead Games

One of the most important changes in the Helldivers 2 patch is the balance improvements for the planetary hazards. Such hazards consist of deadly fire tornados, annoying ion storms, volcanos, meteor showers, and more. Now, they’ll be appearing less frequently during your missions – potentially saving many Helldivers’ lives.

There are no weapon buffs or nerfs and the Stratagems haven’t taken a hit either in this patch, so players will need to wait a little longer for their Sentry buffs or for their favorite weapon to become a little more powerful.

Helldivers 2 March 20 patch notes:

The Helldivers 2 patch notes can be found here.

For this patch, we have implemented:

Fixes to the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit, game stats, UI, and general stability.

Balance improvements for planetary hazards and patrol spawns.

Balancing

Balanced and adjusted spawn rates for the various planet hazards including tremors, meteor showers, volcanic activity, fire tornados, and ion storms. Hazards should now spawn less frequently during missions.

Meteor Shower has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:

Reduced explosion radius

Reduced meteor damage slightly

Reduced meteor velocity slightly

Meteor color has been changed slightly to try and make it easier to spot.

Volcanic Activity has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:

Reduced explosion radius

Reduced rock velocity slightly

Lighting on Fenrir III has been adjusted to be a bit less bright to improve visibility during meteor showers

Fixes

Reduced incidents of patrols spawning on players.

Exosuit no longer destroys itself when firing a missile while turning .

Exosuit retains its melee functionality, even when damaged.

Crash Fixes for the following scenarios

When ALT+Tabbing in fullscreen mode

After changing voice over language

PS5 boot issue

Using a stim inside of an Exosuit while wielding a grenade

When joining an ongoing mission

When idling on the title screen

Shots from arc-based weapons, such as ‘Blitzer’ shotgun and ‘AC-8 Arc Thrower’ stratagem now count towards “Shots fired” and “Shots hit” stats.

Fixed network desync issue with downed Automaton dropships.

Fixed Elgato Stream Deck Foot Pedal support.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.

Players cannot befriend players with Steam names shorter than 3 characters.

Hellpod steering close to large or important objects is currently not functioning as intended, resulting in steering being disabled in a large area around the object.

Online features are not functioning when console language is set to Ukrainian.

Players may be unable to select loadout when joining a multiplayer via an activity card.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

Drowning in deep water with a Vitality Booster equipped puts Helldiver in a broken state.

Exosuits will sometimes be delivered in a damaged or broken state.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Pink artifacts may appear in the sky when setting off large explosions.

Text chat box display is obstructed by the cinematic letterboxing during extraction.

Sometimes the player’s loadout customizations will reset after restarting the game.

