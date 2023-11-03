Baldur’s Gate 3 players debate which feat is the most OP

Players are discussing which of Baldur’s Gate 3’s dozens of feats are overpowered, giving characters a clear advantage.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players plenty of options for building their characters that come straight from Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. This includes feats, which can be important parts of any character build.

The game includes over three dozen feat options that give players new skills or improve their abilities, such as proficiency with different weapons and armor types or new spells. Some classes get feats at certain levels, but any character can choose to take a feat instead of an ability score increase at levels 4, 8, and 12.

With so many options available, players are discussing which ones are the most useful – as well as which ones are perhaps too strong.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans agree Alert and Tavern Brawler are great feats

In a Reddit thread, players are debating which of Baldur’s Gate 3’s feats are the most OP.

The original poster proposes Alert for the title thanks to the way Larian chose to handle initiative. Unlike in tabletop D&D, which has players roll a d20 when starting combat, Baldur’s Gate 3 uses just a d4. This means Alert’s +5 bonus to initiative makes a huge difference, almost always guaranteeing that the character goes first.

Other players highlighted feats that work well depending on the character’s class.

Many mention Tavern Brawler, which adds double your Strength modifier to damage and attack rolls when making an Unarmed Strike, using an improvised weapon, or throwing something. This is especially useful for Monks and Barbarians, though any character who relies on their Strength can see a huge benefit.

One player also pointed out a feat that is often OP in D&D but is less so in Baldur’s Gate 3: Lucky. While those Luck Points you can use to give yourself advantage or force an enemy to use your roll (or in BG3’s case, reroll) come in handy in the tabletop game, it’s less important in a game where Inspiration allows you to reroll and is pretty easy to obtain.

Based on this discussion, it seems there’s a pretty good case for giving the title of most OP feat to Alert. Turn order is crucial in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, and Alert can help improve any character, unlike other feats that are more class or build-specific.

Still, with so many options available, there really is something that’ll help any Baldur’s Gate 3 character reach their full potential.

