Assassin's Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics list - Dexerto

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the franchise’s most brutal game ever. So it’s only fitting that Ubisoft provides you with some flashy gear to slay your foes. Here are all the stylish Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics you’ll be able to apply to Eivor.

Needless to say, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Eivor is going to be cleaning a fair share of blood from their mighty weapons. Regardless of which gender you go for, Eivor is a fearsome warrior covered in cloth and armor. But it’s important to look good whilst killing too.

The latest images show off some classy looking skins and cosmetics that Assassin’s Creed fans will be able to get their hands on. Ranging from Draugr-inspired gear to full-on homages to previous Assassin’s Creed protagonists.

Take a look at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics in these brand new images.

How to buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla cosmetics

Assassin’s Creed games use a premium in-game currency known as “Helix Credits”. You can obtain this currency through two different means. You can either earn a limited amount for free by completing specific objectives, or you can also spend real cash to acquire a bulk amount of Helix Credits.

In addition to purchasing skins and cosmetics, they can also be used to save yourself time during the game. For example, in previous Assassin’s Creed games, Helix Credits could be spent on crafting materials to speed the gathering process up.

We’ve grabbed some images for you to look at the skins, cosmetics, and tattoos you can currently get for your Eivor in Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and tattoo sets

Listed below are the variants that come with a matching skin/tattoo set. These work extremely well when used together, but looks just as great on their own, too.

These outfit and tattoo sets will set you back between 200-800 Helix Credits, depending upon the item type you’re purchasing.

Altair set

This set containing the iconic Altaïr’s costume is now available in the Helix store for free, alongside other rewards such as 300 free Opals and Yule Festival rewards.

Draugr Set

Black Raven Set

Einherjar Set

Gothic Set

Hel’s Damnation Set

Huldufolk Set

Niflheim Set

Valkyrie Set

Standalone skin and tattoo sets

These sets are singular sets that don’t contain a matching tattoo or outfit variant. From a Bayek of Siwa replication from Assassin’s Creed Origins through to runic tattoos, these singular sets provide further chances to deck yourself out with cool outfits and tattoos.

With plenty of options to choose from, you’re able to customize your Eivor in any way you see fit.

Bayek of Siwa Outfit

Berserker Set

Hearthweru Set

Raider Tattoo Set

Runestone Tattoo Set

Sigrdrifumal Tattoo Set

This is only a snippet of what skins, cosmetics and tattoos that players can expect from Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with more additions being made available over time. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll update any new additions here.