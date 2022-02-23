Apex Legends leak reveals new “moon” map with incredible skybox

An Apex Legends leak has showcased a new “moon” map in the early stages of development that has a breathtaking skybox set in space.

Since the arrival of Storm Point back in Season 11, Apex Legends players have been speculating about where Respawn is going to take the Apex Games next.

With so many incredible and interesting locations embedded into the game’s lore, there are countless map locations the devs could choose.

However, a recent leak may have unveiled where players are going to be battling in a future season, and it appears to be set in space on a moon-like planet.

New Apex Legends “Moon” map leaked

Posted to the ApexUncovered subreddit by XJust_be_niceX, the leak shows a brand new map set in space in the middle of what appears to be an asteroid belt.

While the screenshot does reveal that the location is still in the early stages of development, the skybox is incredibly impressive compared to any of the other maps in the current rotation.

Although it’s impossible to know any details about the “moon” map, we can assume it’s a BR location as the area appears to be too big for Arenas.

Some Reddit users who have seen the leak have theorized that this map could be located on Typhon. However, this has not been confirmed by the leaker and is just speculation at this point.

As with any leak, it’s worth taking the image with a pinch of salt as it’s possible this could be an old design or just a concept that Respawn is no longer working on.

Not only that, the leaker themselves has only popped up recently, so it’s hard to know whether they’re a reliable source.

Despite this, the thought of going to space in Apex is definitely an exciting prospect, so let’s hope the devs are planning on adding the “moon” map soon, as it’d be a shame for that skybox to go to waste.