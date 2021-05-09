Which characters are LGBTQIA in Apex Legends? - Dexerto

Apex Legends has received widespread praise for its inclusion of a diverse character pool, incorporating a number of LGBTQIA characters into the game. Here, we take a look at every LGBTQIA Legend in the game currently.

Recent shifts in video games have seen more emphasis put on inclusivity among in-game characters to make the games as representative as the audience that plays. Rainbow Six Siege, for example, has just added its first openly gay operator, Flores.

Since its release, though, Apex Legends has championed in-game diversity, with a number of LGBTQIA characters.

Bloodhound

First up is Bloodhound, who has been confirmed as non-binary. They’ve been in Apex Legends since launch back in February 2019, and can be a real thorn in the side of enemies due to their Beasts of the Hunt ultimate ability. Bloodhound’s origins were revealed in Stories from the Outlands episode ‘The Old Ways’.

Gibraltar

Another of the battle royale’s launch characters, Gibraltar is Apex Legends’ gentle giant. He’s also been confirmed as gay by Apex Legends writers.

Prior to his inclusion in the Apex Games, he and his boyfriend Nikolas stole his father’s motorcycle, but became trapped by a mudslide. While his father returned to save them both, it is said to be the incident that taught Gibby how to properly care for others.

Loba

Loba dropped in Season 5, a deeply complex character mourning the loss of her parents after they were brutally killed by Revenant. Former Respawn writer Tom Casiello has also confirmed she is bisexual.

Her voice lines are by far the most flirtatious of any character, adding to her unapologetic attitude.

Fuse

Fuse is another late addition to the Apex party, dropping in Season 8. The eccentric Australian is pansexual – meaning he is attracted to people of all genders.

Valkyrie

The final character on this list is Apex Legends’ newest Legend, Valkyrie. The Soaring Aviator has been confirmed as lesbian by Respawn. In fact, speaking of Valkyrie and her sexuality, Tom Casiello said: “I kind of love that she owns her sexuality outright and isn’t ashamed of it.”

That rounds off all the confirmed LGBTQIA+ characters in Apex Legends. The remaining characters are not necessarily straight, they just haven’t had their sexualities clearly confirmed by Respawn Entertainment. For example, there are many rumors that Mirage is questioning.

Back when Apex Legends launched, community manager Jay Frechette said: “Having a diverse cast is super important. You want everyone to have someone they can connect to”. None of that sentiment has changed.

We will continue to update this list as and when it needs changing.