Who is the new Season 15 Legend for Apex Legends? Catalyst abilities & leaks

With Season 15 of Apex Legends, a new Legend is to be expected as usual. Although their identity hasn’t been confirmed officially, there have been a number of leaks pointing towards a character called ‘Catalyst’. Here’s what we know about them so far, including their potential abilities.

Last season of Apex, the fourteenth, added Vantage, a sniper-focused character with a friendly bat as a pet. Although the character was well-received, Apex players are always looking forward to the next addition to the roster.

First leaked way back in April 2021, Catalyst is expected to be that character. Leaked as a female, the abilities for this new character are actually based around building, with the nickname ‘creative builder.’

As always, leaks can be wrong, and often things will change in development, so take everything here with a pinch of salt until Respawn reveals the character.

Who is Catalyst in Apex Legends?

Little is known about the lore of this character, but since Season 15 is also expected to add a new map, it’s likely that her lore ties into the new location too. This was also the case for Horizon on Olympus, Ash on Storm Point, and Crypto on World’s Edge.

An image of Catalyst was also included in the leaks, but this is almost certainly not what she will actually look like. We know this because this image is actually concept art of a witch created by Yang J over three years ago.

ArtStation: Yang J This image was leaked for Catalyst, but it’s actually old concept art from years ago.

Presumably, Respawn simply used this image as a placeholder in the game files. But, at least it gives us some idea of the vibe they are going for with the new Legend.

What are Catalyst’s abilities in Apex Legends?

According to the leaks, Catalyst’s abilities are:

Passive: Reinforce – Standing near your ferro fluid structures, doors, and other Legends placeables will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage.

Standing near your ferro fluid structures, doors, and other Legends placeables will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage. Tactical: Ferro Shot – On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferro fluid that can be extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls (Max 3 structures).

On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferro fluid that can be extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls (Max 3 structures). Ultimate: Iron Tower – Ferro fluid rises up from below, pushing you upwards while creating a tall solid column under you.

Many times in the past however, leaked legend abilities have ended up being different upon release, either with just different names, or changes to the abilities themselves.

Ferro Fluid appears to be a new type of substance that we haven’t seen before in Apex, so it’s likely related to the new map as well.

For now, that’s all we know about the new Season 15 Legend, expected to be Catalyst. As more information about the new Legend is revealed, we’ll keep you updated.