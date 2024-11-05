All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 23: Massive Lifeline rework & support class changes

With a major Lifeline rework on the way and a huge focus on buffing up support Legends across the board, Season 23 is all about incentivizing you to want to pick these support characters rather than feeling like you have to.

The support role has long been a meta staple purely because of its passive allowing banners to be crafted. That’ll be changing this season, with the class now giving you bonuses for playing like a true support.

Now that Titanfall weapons are making a return with a drastically higher power level compared to normal ground loot, you’re gonna need that extra healing.

Respawn Entertainment Lifeline is getting a huge rework in Apex Legends Season 23

Now, the support passive is being entirely reworked, and the ability to craft banners is being given to everyone regardless of which class their Legend lies in. While there are other balance changes in here, Season 23 is really focused on making the support class more rewarding, headlined by the Lifeline rework.

Here are all the Legend buffs and nerfs going into Season 23:

Apex Legends Season 23 Legend buffs & nerfs

Support Class rework

Heal Expert Support Legends now move at full walk speed while healing Healing amount from small meds is doubled

Revive Expert Support Legends now have 25% faster revives (4.5s) and grant health regen to their ally on a successful revive This health regen will restore an ally to full health, but can be canceled by incoming damage Support Legends will also receive this health regen if revived

Additionally, Banner Crafting and Ally Death Boxes now spawn a Mobile Respawn Beacon Support Legends can see Mobile Respawn Beacons inside Death Boxes



Conduit

Passive: Savior’s Speed

Now includes allied death boxes, respawn beacons (when carrying an allied banner), and crafting stations (when an allied banner can be crafted)

Range limitation removed if you’re running toward a downed ally

Legend Upgrades

Battpack: Now shows how many shield batteries are in a deathbox

Crypto

Tactical: Surveillance Drone

Now takes damage from the ring

Legend Upgrades

Level 2: Off the Grid Players within 20m of Crypto will now be able to spot a faint cloaking “flicker” effect every 1.5s to help identify hidden Cryptos nearby Cloaked audio range and volume have been increased



Gibraltar

Tactical: Dome Shield

Cooldown reduced: 30 seconds >>> 17 seconds

Dome no longer gets popped by Crypto and Maggie ults

Legend Upgrades

Level 2 upgrades reworked: Big Brother: Increases Ult radius by 20% Fast Shotties: Move faster with shotguns and auto-reload shotguns on knocks

Level 3: Baby Bubble Now reduces cooldown to 12 seconds



Horizon

Legend Upgrades

Level 2: Battpack Replaces Battery Collection as a Level 2 upgrade. Horizon now gets a bonus battery per inventory stack and can see how many batts are in a deathbox



Lifeline

It’s difficult to categorize Lifeline as to whether or not she’s getting buffed or nerfed considering she’s getting a rework, but she’ll likely be better than she was before. She’s losing her ult care package for a whole lot more utility, so it’s mostly buffs across the board. You can read all the details about it here.

Mirage

Ultimate: Life of the Party

Health bars no longer show in ultimate to give away the real Mirage

Legend Upgrades

Level 2: Battpack Replaces Miracle Worker as a Level 2 upgrade. Mirage now gets a bonus battery per inventory stack and can see how many batts are in a deathbox



Newcastle

Passive: Retrieve the Wounded

Shield amount has been increased by 50% across each tier of knockdown shield White: 200 >>> 300 Blue: 300 >>> 450 Purple/Gold: 500 >>> 750



Tactical: Mobile Shield

Shield can no longer be broken

Can now be controlled while downed

Legend Upgrades:

Level 2: Hero’s Hustle Replaces Thick Shield, grants increased movement speed while reviving

Level 3 upgrades reworked: Stronghold: Castle Wall HP increased by 250. Extends energized duration to 3min. Ultimate Savior: Gives 15 seconds of shield regen to any ally in range of his Castle Wall when he slams it down



Revenant

Ultimate: Forged Shadows

Shield will now regen up to 50HP instead of instantly refreshing after a 3s delay

Wattson

Legend Upgrades: