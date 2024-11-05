All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 23: Massive Lifeline rework & support class changes

All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 23: Massive Lifeline rework & support class changesRespawn Entertainment
With a major Lifeline rework on the way and a huge focus on buffing up support Legends across the board, Season 23 is all about incentivizing you to want to pick these support characters rather than feeling like you have to.
The support role has long been a meta staple purely because of its passive allowing banners to be crafted. That’ll be changing this season, with the class now giving you bonuses for playing like a true support.
Now that Titanfall weapons are making a return with a drastically higher power level compared to normal ground loot, you’re gonna need that extra healing.
Now, the support passive is being entirely reworked, and the ability to craft banners is being given to everyone regardless of which class their Legend lies in. While there are other balance changes in here, Season 23 is really focused on making the support class more rewarding, headlined by the Lifeline rework.
Here are all the Legend buffs and nerfs going into Season 23:
Apex Legends Season 23 Legend buffs & nerfs
Support Class rework
- Heal Expert
- Support Legends now move at full walk speed while healing
- Healing amount from small meds is doubled
- Revive Expert
- Support Legends now have 25% faster revives (4.5s) and grant health regen to their ally on a successful revive
- This health regen will restore an ally to full health, but can be canceled by incoming damage
- Support Legends will also receive this health regen if revived
- Additionally, Banner Crafting and Ally Death Boxes now spawn a Mobile Respawn Beacon
- Support Legends can see Mobile Respawn Beacons inside Death Boxes
Conduit
Passive: Savior’s Speed
- Now includes allied death boxes, respawn beacons (when carrying an allied banner), and crafting stations (when an allied banner can be crafted)
- Range limitation removed if you’re running toward a downed ally
Legend Upgrades
- Battpack: Now shows how many shield batteries are in a deathbox
Crypto
Tactical: Surveillance Drone
- Now takes damage from the ring
Legend Upgrades
- Level 2: Off the Grid
- Players within 20m of Crypto will now be able to spot a faint cloaking “flicker” effect every 1.5s to help identify hidden Cryptos nearby
- Cloaked audio range and volume have been increased
Gibraltar
Tactical: Dome Shield
- Cooldown reduced: 30 seconds >>> 17 seconds
- Dome no longer gets popped by Crypto and Maggie ults
Legend Upgrades
- Level 2 upgrades reworked:
- Big Brother: Increases Ult radius by 20%
- Fast Shotties: Move faster with shotguns and auto-reload shotguns on knocks
- Level 3: Baby Bubble
- Now reduces cooldown to 12 seconds
Horizon
Legend Upgrades
- Level 2: Battpack
- Replaces Battery Collection as a Level 2 upgrade. Horizon now gets a bonus battery per inventory stack and can see how many batts are in a deathbox
Lifeline
It’s difficult to categorize Lifeline as to whether or not she’s getting buffed or nerfed considering she’s getting a rework, but she’ll likely be better than she was before. She’s losing her ult care package for a whole lot more utility, so it’s mostly buffs across the board. You can read all the details about it here.
Mirage
Ultimate: Life of the Party
- Health bars no longer show in ultimate to give away the real Mirage
Legend Upgrades
- Level 2: Battpack
- Replaces Miracle Worker as a Level 2 upgrade. Mirage now gets a bonus battery per inventory stack and can see how many batts are in a deathbox
Newcastle
Passive: Retrieve the Wounded
- Shield amount has been increased by 50% across each tier of knockdown shield
- White: 200 >>> 300
- Blue: 300 >>> 450
- Purple/Gold: 500 >>> 750
Tactical: Mobile Shield
- Shield can no longer be broken
- Can now be controlled while downed
Legend Upgrades:
- Level 2: Hero’s Hustle
- Replaces Thick Shield, grants increased movement speed while reviving
- Level 3 upgrades reworked:
- Stronghold: Castle Wall HP increased by 250. Extends energized duration to 3min.
- Ultimate Savior: Gives 15 seconds of shield regen to any ally in range of his Castle Wall when he slams it down
Revenant
Ultimate: Forged Shadows
- Shield will now regen up to 50HP instead of instantly refreshing after a 3s delay
Wattson
Legend Upgrades:
- Revive Expert:
- Replaces Fresh Start, allows her to revive allies faster and give them HP regen