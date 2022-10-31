Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes: New Legend, map, weapon changes, more

Apex Legends Season 15 will add a new Legend, Catalyst, with unique new powers, and take the Apex games to a new map, Broken Moon. Respawn has now released the full patch notes for the new season.
Along with the new Legend and map, one of the key features of Season 15 is gifting. This will allow players to buy items from the Apex store for their friends.
But of course, for most players, the big attraction for the new season will be the new map, Broken Moon. Respawn has kitted it out with new features like Ziprails, larger POIs, and more.
Check out the full Season 15 patch notes for Apex Legends below.
Apex Season 15 (early) patch notes
New Legend: Catalyst
Catalyst is from the planet Boreas, just like Seer, and will now be fighting on her planet’s moon, Cleo, in the Apex Games.
Catalyst’s abilities all focus on her wielding a substance called ferrofluid, which can slow enemies, and reinforce doors, as shown in the Season 15 launch trailer.
New Map: Broken Moon
Broken Moon is the fifth battle royale map added to Apex Legends. Slightly larger than World’s Edge, but smaller than Storm Point, Respawn said they were “going back to their roots” with this map.
The new feature for this location is the ziprails. These operate similarly to ziplines, but are much faster and longer, allowing your team to rotate very quickly around the map, which should keep the pace up.
POIs on this map are also much larger, some of them twice as large as a regular POI on other maps. This was done to prevent busy hot drops as much as possible, and to spread out the loot so you’re not competing with so many players for so few resources.
New feature: Gifting
Gifting has been a heavily requested feature in Apex for a while, and it finally makes its debut in Season 15.
You will be able to gift anyone on your friends list directly from the Apex store, but there are some limitations. First, you can only gift five items a day.
Also, to prevent any scams, you need to be friends with the person for at least two weeks, be at least level 10, and your account must be in good standing.
You can read about how to gift in Apex Legends here.
New item: Stickers
Stickers are a new cosmetic item in Apex, which can be added to healing items only. While you won’t be able to customize your legend or weapons with these, they will be visible when using heals like syringes and shield cells.
These are a permanent addition to the game, meaning more stickers will be dropping in future seasons and events.
FIRING RANGE: ALL LEGENDS UNLOCKED
Having trouble deciding on which Legend to unlock next? Want to try a few different tacticals and ultimates before pulling the trigger? Now you can! In the Firing Range, all Legends are unlocked, giving players the ability to test out Legends that they don’t own yet.
Ranked
- Entry Requirement: Level 10 → 20
BALANCE UPDATES
Crate Rotation
- Mastiff returns to the floor
- RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds
Gold Weapon
- R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW
Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]
- Added to floor loot and crafting bundles
Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]
- Rarity tier increased to legendary
- Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout
Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]
- Damage reduced by 1 when equipped
Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Crafting Rotation
- M600 Spitfire enters the crafter
- Peacekeeper enters the crafter
- Havoc returns to the floor
- P2020 returns to the floor
Rampage LMG
- Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop
- Removed heat decay over time
Rampage & Sentinel
- Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before previous charge has expired
Mastiff
- Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5
- Widened blast pattern
- Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11
- Projectile growth reduced
- Reload can now be canceled with ADS
RE-45
- Damage increased from 12 to 14
- Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%
L-Star
- Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern
- Stow animations adjusted to better match timings
Volt SMG
- Reduced projectile speed
- Increased projectile gravity
Triple Take
- Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35
- Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75
R99
- Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25
- Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28
Peacekeeper
- Projectile growth reduced
ALL BATTLE ROYALE MAPS
- Ring 1 Preshrink Time increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Updated the UI tabbed navigation system and presentation.
- Updates various menus to use the updated tabbed navigation system.
- Ziplines can now be pinged from a distance.
- Decreased the time required to pick up two teammates’ banners from their deathboxes by canceling the initial banner pickup animation when you grab a second banner.
BUG FIXES
- [Storm Point] Fixed an issue where a zipline was missing in the building on North Pad.
- [Kings Canyon] Fixed bug where players could not ping Wraith’s Portal in her Town Takeover
- Fixed a bug where decimal numbers showed up on the Stats screen when they shouldn’t.
- [Vantage] Fixed a bug where Sniper’s Mark damage multiplier would continue even after a player is downed.
- [Vantage] Fixed bug with Vantage’s passive ability displaying “Team of 3” when less than 3 players are alive in the squad.
- [Revenant] Fixed a bug with the “Revelations” skins where players would experience the camera clipping into Revenant’s shoulder after exiting Shadow Form.
- [Valkyrie] Fixed bug for cases where Valkyrie would remain in her Skydive animation after interacting with a Replicator.
- [Crypto] Fix for bug where Crypto’s “Biwon Blade” heirloom wouldn’t be visible while using a Survey Beacon.
- Fixed a bug during the tutorial where the first loot bin could become inaccessible if a player attempted to open it while standing between the bin and Bloodhound.
- Fixed the bug where some players with custom controls couldn’t jump.
- Fixed the bug where the timer would show the incorrect time for when the next Ranked Season will start.
- Fix for cases where loot bins could crush a player to death if they got caught between the lid and a wall.
- Fix for cases where players could get stuck inside the Replicator if they were knocked down while using it.
- [3030 Repeater and Mastiff] Fix for cases where players were unable to aim down sights until reloading is complete when done at certain times.
- Fixed bug where the User Location on the minimap wouldn’t update properly to show the direction the player is facing during the skydive sequence.
- Fix for bug where the Legend Ability Ui would flicker when going into Legend select before the match starts.
- Fix for Firing Dummies to take damage appropriately based on hit location.