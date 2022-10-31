Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes: New Legend, map, weapon changes, more

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

Apex Legends Season 15 will add a new Legend, Catalyst, with unique new powers, and take the Apex games to a new map, Broken Moon. Respawn has now released the full patch notes for the new season.

Along with the new Legend and map, one of the key features of Season 15 is gifting. This will allow players to buy items from the Apex store for their friends.

But of course, for most players, the big attraction for the new season will be the new map, Broken Moon. Respawn has kitted it out with new features like Ziprails, larger POIs, and more.

Check out the full Season 15 patch notes for Apex Legends below.

Apex Season 15 (early) patch notes

New Legend: Catalyst

Catalyst is from the planet Boreas, just like Seer, and will now be fighting on her planet’s moon, Cleo, in the Apex Games.

Catalyst’s abilities all focus on her wielding a substance called ferrofluid, which can slow enemies, and reinforce doors, as shown in the Season 15 launch trailer.

New Map: Broken Moon

Respawn Entertainment

Broken Moon is the fifth battle royale map added to Apex Legends. Slightly larger than World’s Edge, but smaller than Storm Point, Respawn said they were “going back to their roots” with this map.

The new feature for this location is the ziprails. These operate similarly to ziplines, but are much faster and longer, allowing your team to rotate very quickly around the map, which should keep the pace up.

POIs on this map are also much larger, some of them twice as large as a regular POI on other maps. This was done to prevent busy hot drops as much as possible, and to spread out the loot so you’re not competing with so many players for so few resources.

New feature: Gifting

Gifting has been a heavily requested feature in Apex for a while, and it finally makes its debut in Season 15.

You will be able to gift anyone on your friends list directly from the Apex store, but there are some limitations. First, you can only gift five items a day.

Respawn/EA This is how it’ll look when gifting an item to a friend in Apex Legends.

Also, to prevent any scams, you need to be friends with the person for at least two weeks, be at least level 10, and your account must be in good standing.

You can read about how to gift in Apex Legends here.

New item: Stickers

Stickers are a new cosmetic item in Apex, which can be added to healing items only. While you won’t be able to customize your legend or weapons with these, they will be visible when using heals like syringes and shield cells.

These are a permanent addition to the game, meaning more stickers will be dropping in future seasons and events.

FIRING RANGE: ALL LEGENDS UNLOCKED

Having trouble deciding on which Legend to unlock next? Want to try a few different tacticals and ultimates before pulling the trigger? Now you can! In the Firing Range, all Legends are unlocked, giving players the ability to test out Legends that they don’t own yet.

Ranked

Entry Requirement: Level 10 → 20

BALANCE UPDATES

Crate Rotation

Mastiff returns to the floor

RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds

Gold Weapon

R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW

Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]

Added to floor loot and crafting bundles

Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]

Rarity tier increased to legendary

Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout

Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]

Damage reduced by 1 when equipped

Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Crafting Rotation

M600 Spitfire enters the crafter

Peacekeeper enters the crafter

Havoc returns to the floor

P2020 returns to the floor

Rampage LMG

Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop

Removed heat decay over time

Rampage & Sentinel

Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before previous charge has expired

Mastiff

Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5

Widened blast pattern

Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11

Projectile growth reduced

Reload can now be canceled with ADS

RE-45

Damage increased from 12 to 14

Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%

L-Star

Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern

Stow animations adjusted to better match timings

Volt SMG

Reduced projectile speed

Increased projectile gravity

Triple Take

Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35

Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75

R99

Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25

Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28

Peacekeeper

Projectile growth reduced

ALL BATTLE ROYALE MAPS

Ring 1 Preshrink Time increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Updated the UI tabbed navigation system and presentation.

Updates various menus to use the updated tabbed navigation system.

Ziplines can now be pinged from a distance.

Decreased the time required to pick up two teammates’ banners from their deathboxes by canceling the initial banner pickup animation when you grab a second banner.

BUG FIXES