Apex Legends dev confirms Lifeline rework will be OP but that’s how they want it

An Apex Legends dev has finally admitted that they release new legends in an ‘OP’ state to get players excited. However, Season 23 isn’t getting a fresh character, just a Lifeline rework.

Whenever Respawn releases a new character for Apex Legends, players instantly flock to them. Sure, everyone wants to test out the hot new addition, but they’re typically more powerful than most as well.

Over the last five years, players have speculated that Respawn is purposefully releasing these new legends in an overpowered state to drum up interest. Even though they go through extensive testing and abilities might change, having such an OP character can be jarring.

Well, Lead Legend Designer Devin McGuire has now admitted that is the case and that the bigger challenge is making sure legends feel true to fan sentiment and, of course, their unique lore.

“There’s a certain level of imbalance that you go for to release something hot and spicy,” the Respawn dev told VideoGamer.

“It needs to come out of the gate feeling like its not just on-par with everything else it’s kinda, something people are excited about, something people wanna try and experiment with. So, you go a little overboard on that front to make sure it stands out knowing that it’s probably too far and we can probably tweak these back if it becomes a problem.”

Respawn Entertainment Lifeline is getting a huge rework in Apex Legends Season 23

As noted, Season 23 won’t bring a new legend to the Apex Games, but Lifeline is getting a rework.

According to McGuire, she will be a “dominant force” for a bit. However, Respawn will “bring her into a more healthy spot” if the combat medic is too powerful.

She won’t be the only OP element of Season 23. The new Rift Relics will bring back some of the most powerful weapons from Titanfall. Oh, and the select fire Havoc is also back.