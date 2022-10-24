Apex Legends Season 15 skins: Revenant, Catalyst, Seer, Gibraltar & more

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Apex Legends Season 15 is adding a whole host of new Legend and weapon skins for players to start collecting, including new fits for Revenant, Catalyst, Gibraltar, Seer, and others.

Lots of new drip is coming with the Season 15 update on November 1, along with a brand-new map called Broken Moon and Legend, in the form of Catalyst.

As expected, the new terraformer arrives with an amazing skin, but some of the characters from previous seasons have once again been given upgrades to their attire.

Here, we’ll show you every single Apex Legends Season 15 skin revealed so far.

Apex Legends Season 15 new Legend skins: Battle Pass

As revealed in a Cybernetic Battlepass trailer on October 24, the following Legends will be getting new skins in the Season 15 update:

Catalyst

Gibraltar

Seer

Valkyrie

Revenant

Rampart

Loba

Ash

The skins can be seen after the 1:22 mark in the trailer below, though – that’s not all!

Apex Legends Season 15 weapon skins

Respawn Entertainment Here’s two of the new weapon skins in Apex Legends S15.

Included in the Season 15 Battle Pass will also be two weapon skins, for the following:

Hemlok

Havoc

Charge Rifle

