Apex Legends ignored Season 23’s most annoying issue in November 14 update

Apex Legends rolled out a hotfix patch on November 14 to address some big issues in Season 23, however, one big problem has been overlooked.

Whenever Apex Legends rolls out a new update, there is typically plenty of excitement in the community. However, Season 23 deviated from the usual addition of a new legend, new weapon, or a new map.

Instead, the new season has focused on reworks and health updates. In that, Lifeline and other support legends have gotten some love, there are now voice lines for when players are vulnerable to dying, and there have been a raft of bugs being addressed too.

Some things had been missed from the initial update. A few of those problems were addressed in the November 14 update, including the change to loot bins actually ejecting loot when you’re nearby.

The update did, also, fix an issue with bugged challenges for the Havoc and Devotion. Yet, it missed the bugged challenge where players aren’t getting progress for playing as the original set of legends.

“So still nothing about the challenges tracking? I have also already lost hope with the render distance issues, guess they don’t care,” one fan said.

“Please fix this bugged challenge as well. It doesn’t progress at all in any game mode or with any OG legend. Thanks!” another fan tweeted at Respawn.

“Don’t tell me they didn’t fix the play a different apex og legend bug,” commented another, while a further player quizzed: “When will you fix playing as the OG heroes challenge??”

The issue has lingered since Season 23 initially went live, so for it to still be lingering after a hotfix is quite annoying.

It remains to be seen if Respawn will, at any point, fix it so it tracks properly. They haven’t noted it on their public Trello board, however.