Apex Legends gifting explained: Long-awaited feature coming in Season 15

At long last, Gifting is finally coming to Apex Legends in Season 15: Eclipse. So here’s what you need to know about sending cosmetics to your teammates.

As Apex Legends has continued to grow and grow over the last few years, players have been on Respawn’s backs for a number of highly-anticipated features – with cross-progression, solos modes, and gifting being at the forefront of those.

The latter, which has appeared in battle royales like Fortnite previously, was leaked quite some time ago, but started to build pace during Season 14 as leakers got their hands on in-game icons related to gifting.

Now, once Apex Legends turns over a new page and Season 15: Eclipse gets underway, you’ll finally be able to gift items to your friends. Here’s what you need to know.

How to use gifting in Apex Legends

That’s right, the start of Season 15 will mark the arrival of gifting in Apex Legends and it’s going to be a pretty simple process.

Basically, you need to have the recipient of your gift on your friends list for at least two weeks – you can’t just send a gift to anyone – and you have to be at least level 10 in-game. From there, you can gift them whatever your heart desires, regardless of whether or not you play on different platforms.

You just need to have enough Apex Coins in your balance to send over the chosen gift. You just select the ‘gift’ option on the bottom left-hand side of the screen and you can then surprise them!

Have a level 10 account in Apex Legends that has log-in verification Go to the Apex Legends store and find what you want to send Select the ‘Gift’ option on the bottom left Find the friend you want to send the item to Press the second ‘Gift’ pop-up on-screen and wait for the transaction to complete

Respawn/EA This is how it’ll look when gifting an item to a friend in Apex Legends.

According to Respawn’s blog post on Gifting, you’ll be able to send up to five gifts a day and no more than that. Though, it seems you can only send items that are in the Apex Store – not ones you have held on to for a while.

That could, of course, change later down the line, but for now, it’ll only be items in the store rotation.

Like Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse, the gifting option will be available from November 1st, so get ready to get into the holiday spirit.