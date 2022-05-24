Despite Apex Legends Mobile being intended for handheld devices, it’s actually possible to enjoy the game on PC. Although not conventional, the differences in the mobile version make it appealing and players want to experience it on a bigger screen.

You’d be right to question why people would want to play Apex Legends Mobile on a PC when they can just do it on console or PC already, right? Wrong.

Apex Mobile is a different offering from its traditional counterpart and has several key differences that may actually give it the edge over the established console and PC version. Meaning, that not only do players want to jump into Apex Legends Mobile, but they also want a big screen to play it on.

Advertisement

So we’ll show you how to play Apex Legends Mobile on PC.

Apex Legends Mobile on PC

Before you can start browsing the best Apex pick rates to find the most popular Legends to take into Apex Mobile, you’ll first need to make sure you have the legal emulator required to play the handheld game on your PC.

The emulator itself was made by Tencent, one of the developers of Apex Legends Mobile, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with using it.

Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to get Apex Legends Mobile setup on your computer properly:

You will first need to download the ‘GameLoop’ Android Emulator to get started Once you’ve done so, load the app up and select ‘Apex Legends Mobile’ Press to download it When it has finished, begin the game and enjoy Apex Mobile on PC!

The emulator is designed to make the gameplay as seamless as possible, so the traditional touchscreen controls have now been assigned to your keyboard’s keys, or controller’s buttons if you’re using a pad.

Advertisement

It can be fiddly, but it is possible to mess around with the buttons and inputs to suit your ideal configuration.

If you enjoyed this Apex Legends guide, we have a ton of other ones to check out:

All leaked Legends and abilities | Apex Legends voice actors for all characters | Apex Legends mobile release hub | Best guns in Apex Legends | Best Legends to use in Apex Legends – tier list | Apex Legends Heirlooms: How to get Heirloom Shards | Apex Legends FPS guide | How many people play Apex Legends? Player count | How to change reticle colors | How to link your Origin account to Steam for Apex Legends | How to see how many Apex packs you’ve opened | What is tap strafing in Apex? | Does Apex Legends have cross-progression?