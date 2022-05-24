ImperialHal calls out “bad” Apex Legends players who hate new Ranked system

TSM pro player Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called out the “bad” Apex Legends players that are complaining about the new Ranked system.

Apex Legends Season 13 arrived on May 10 and although Newcastle made his debut in the Outlands, the majority of the attention went towards the new Ranked system.

With demotion finally being added and a new Rookie tier being introduced for less experienced players, the community was excited to jump into the mode and start climbing.

However, since the Ranked Reloaded system has arrived, competitors have been divided over whether changes were positive, with a lot of players complaining that Ranked is now too difficult.

Advertisement

Well, ImperialHal decided to send a message to those who aren’t happy with Ranked in Saviors, calling them “bad” at the game.

ImperialHal calls out players complaining about Ranked

Ahead of Season 13, ImperialHal was extremely vocal about Ranked needing significant changes and now they’ve arrived, it’s obvious he’s pleased with the competitive mode in Saviors.

However, after seeing the countless complaints about the new system from some of the community, Hal decided to take to Twitter on May 24 and send a message to those who aren’t happy with Ranked Reloaded.

Read More: Simple Apex Legends Crypto trick lets him heal and charge with drone

Calling out those who dislike the new Ranked system as “bad at Apex”, it’s obvious he feels as if demotion has finally placed players where they belong on the ladder.

Advertisement

Before the changes arrived, competitors could simply reach a tier and know they were safe for the remainder of the split – but this is no longer the case.

If you don’t like the new Ranked system, you’re just bad at Apex. — TSMFTX ImperialHal (@ImperialHal) May 24, 2022

As expected, not everyone agreed with Hal’s statement and instead argued that the Ranked experience for solo players has been damaged.

Not only that, it’s clear some competitors are not enjoying how seriously everyone is taking the new Ranked matches, with a lot of teams “camping” the final ring with meta compositions including Caustic, Valk, and Gibraltar.

I hate it but I’m good… just not fucking brain dead enough to play it… it’s not fun for me and I’d like to keep my brain cells rather than give them all to the 10 teams camping with caustic in end zone — FLUIDITY😘🎮 (@FLUIDITY_O) May 24, 2022

Despite there being a huge divide, Respawn is unlikely to revert or make any significant new Ranked changes in the near future, so the competitive mode will not be changing any time soon.

Advertisement

We’ll have to wait and see whether the community warms to Ranked Reloaded, or whether the complaints will continue to flood in throughout Season 13.