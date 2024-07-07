Apex Legends player creates IRL Wattson Heirloom that can play the game

One Apex Legends player created a replica of Wattson’s Heirloom with impressive results, as the portable device can play the game, both as a controller and a screen.

If there’s one thing that never fails to amaze, it’s how creative players get when it comes to playing video games.

For example, a Fortnite player rocked out in the Festival mode with four bananas, which is impressive until you see a Dark Souls 3 streamer play the game with eight of the fruits.

Following the “unique ways to game” trend, an Apex Legends player shared their unique setup — Wattson’s Heirloom.

Shared to the Apex Legends subreddit, user grahamw01, aka G-Man Projects, showed a replica they built of the Energy Reader that could actually run the game.

Grahamow1 mentioned that they started this project a few months ago, but had to put it on hold due to the birth of their child. However, they picked it up again once their child was born and got it working

“I was really hoping to get it in the hands of one of the pros and see what they could do on it,” they claimed. Who knows, maybe a pro will reach out and give Wattson’s Heirloom a spin IRL?

While the Reddit clip is just a highlight, the full YouTube video shows how they built the device, including control mapping and getting the Energy Reader working as a screen.

Amidst the sea of support and praise, OP clarified that using the device was a bit painful. “It hurts eyes, ears, and hands,” they said in response to a comment stating the device must hurt the eyes and hands after extended Apex Legends sessions.

Funnily enough, this isn’t OP’s first Apex Legends creation. Three years ago, they made a functioning Apex Loot Tick, minus the loot explosion upon destroying it.