Apex Legends ‘tiki’ Season 13 summer event: Leaks & rumors

A new set of Apex Legends leaks appear to hint at a beach-themed Summer event arriving at some point in Season 13.

Now Season 13 has arrived in Apex Legends and players are finally getting to grips with Newcastle’s powerful kit, the community’s attention has shifted to the next batch of content.

Although there have been leaks surrounding Valkyrie’s spear Heirloom, very little information has been unveiled about any upcoming events.

Well, that was until now, with dataminers finding lines of code in the game files that indicate Respawn is planning to host a Summer or beach-themed event, which would make sense heading into June and July.

Apex Legends beach-themed Summer event leaked

Although charms do not have the best reputation in the Apex community, they’re incredibly useful for indicating the theme of an event when they’re uncovered in the game’s files.

Well, thanks to dataminer HYPERMYST who originally found the leak, and YouTuber Garret for showcasing the charms, we now know that Respawn appears to be planning a Summer-themed event.

A set of beach-themed “tiki” charms for Bloodhound, Pathfinder, and Valkyrie were all found in the game files, and that usually means they’re tied to a larger update.

Despite this, it’s hard to know whether this is just a store event, or potentially the upcoming Collection Event that may feature Valkyrie’s Heirloom.

As mentioned by Garret, every July Respawn hosts a Summer of Plunder store event that includes the sale of limited-time bundles and skins.

While the community would no doubt enjoy the chance to pick up a few beach-themed skins, a lot of players will be hoping the Summer designs tie into the upcoming Collection Event.

No doubt more information will be leaked in the near future, so we’ll keep this article updated with everything we know about the Season 13 Summer event.