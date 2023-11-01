Apex Legends player tears up lobby using a single JoyCon controller

An Apex Legends player destroyed an entire lobby after using an input remapper to play the game with a single JoyCon controller.

As many fans know, Apex Legends is one of the most technical battle royale games out there, thanks to factors like advanced movement techniques and the game’s physics system.

While many prefer to play on mouse and keyboard, many high-level players have performed very well using standard controllers.

Now, one player may have taken this to the extreme after they shared a clip of themselves destroying a lobby using only a single JoyCon controller.

Apex Legends player shows off skills using single Joycon

A Reddit user named TeratornPH shared their clip on the Apex Legends subreddit. The video in question is a 50-second portion of the end of the match, where you can see their controller inputs on screen.

However, instead of using a mouse and keyboard or a standard gamepad, they’re instead using a single JoyCon controller with Gyro aiming turned on.

While using the tiny controller and performing well in Apex is already quite the accomplishment, the clip ends with them becoming the Kill Leader and winning the game for their squad.

Many Apex players were left stunned by the impressive display. “As a Switch player and a fellow Mirage enjoyed… What the f***?”

Others noted that the poor ergonomics of the JoyCon must have been quite painful for playing Apex. The OP confirmed, “It was painful to hold for the first few months, but I got better at it afterwards.”

For those wondering how this player pulled off the inputs, they used an input remapper called JoyShockRemapper to bind mouse and keyboard inputs to the JoyCon.

“The reason for that is because gyro aim works best as a mouse, and using both mouse and controller simultaneously…would only cause huge pixel skipping whenever you move the controller to aim. I had to bind the entire controller to kb&m actions to prevent this, even the left stick as 8-way WASD.”

While many pro players have explained their preferred controller settings, it’s likely few would rank a single JoyCon high on the list.

