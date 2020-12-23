Logo
How to turn off Apex Legends cross play on Xbox

Published: 23/Dec/2020 16:56

by Alex Garton
Microsoft/Respawn Entertainment

Disabling cross-play for Apex Legends can be a little confusing for Xbox players as it is done outside of the game. Here’s exactly how to disable it and avoid running into any PS4 or PC players online.

Cross-play is a great feature for any online title as it allows friends to play with each other no matter what platform they’re using.

Despite this, it’s still important for console players to be able to disable the feature if they choose. Playing against PC users on FPS games like Apex Legends can be testing, given some of the advantages of the PC platform. A mouse and keyboard make it easier to track a target and maintain more precise aim.

By default, console players will only match with other console players on Apex Legends. You’ll only play against PC players if you have a PC player in your own party. But still, here’s how to turn it off if you want to.

Apex Legends character shootingApex Legends Season 7 launched November 4.

For PlayStation users, it’s as simple as heading into the Apex settings and disabling cross-play. However, the process differs a little if you’re playing on an Xbox One.

Turn off Apex Legends cross-play on Xbox

A post from an EA Community Manager to the Answers HQ forum has detailed exactly how Xbox players can disable cross-play for Apex.

  1. Go to your Xbox settings
  2. Scroll to Account and head to Privacy and Online Safety
  3. Click on Xbox Live Privacy
  4. Click on View Details and Customize
  5. Click on Communications and Multiplayer
  6. Change “You can play with people outside Xbox Live” to block

Following these steps should ensure you will no longer be placed in matches against PS4 or PC users.

It’s worth noting the Community Manager does reiterate that Respawn attempts to keep console players together despite having cross-play: “Console players will normally only play with console folks… however if they add a PC friend to their lobby and queue with that PC player, they’ll go into a match with PC players.”

Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Season 7 of Apex Legends brought the new Olympus map to the game.

Keep in mind that disabling this feature may increase your queue times when searching for a match. So, unless you think there is a problem when you’re matched up against PlayStation players, we’d recommend you keep crossplay enabled.

Hopefully, that’s allowed you to disable Apex’s cross-play feature on Xbox and will ensure your opponents are always on the same platform as you.

When is Kings Canyon coming back to Apex Legends?

Published: 23/Dec/2020 15:30 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 15:39

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

With the arrival of Olympus in Season 7, Apex Legends previously removed both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge from the rotation, but there’s no need to worry as both maps will eventually be returning, with World’s Edge now back in play.

We all know and love Kings Canyon, which had been host to the Apex Games since release in 2019. World’s Edge came out a bit later – at the start of Season 3 – but Kings Canyon is still missing for fans of the original map.

With the start of Season 7, Olympus was the only one we could play on before World’s Edge came back.  With the current season well underway, here’s all the info we currently have on when Kings Canyon will be coming back to Apex Legends.

When is Kings Canyon coming back to Apex?

Respawn Entertainment
Good old Kings Canyon is still locked away from play in Season 7.

Devs haven’t provided an exact date yet for when we could expect to see this map return to Apex, and only said that they “will be vaulting Kings Canyon for the time being,” with Season 7.

While we don’t have an exact timetable, Respawn also temporarily removed the original region for the entirety of Season 3 when World’s Edge was first released and brought it back as part of the ranked rotation in Season 4.

We can’t say for certain exactly when we’ll be able to drop into King’s Canyon again, but we wouldn’t get our hopes up to see it or its night-time variant return to the lineup before Season 8. Perhaps devs are even giving the map a rework. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll be providing updates with any new info that drops.