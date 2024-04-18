OpTic exits Apex Legends as org drops ALGS roster after rough Split 1

OpTic Gaming has abruptly exited the Apex Legends scene as the org just dropped its roster after failing to qualify for the Split 1 Playoffs, despite being inducted as one of ALGS’ Year 4 Partnered Teams.

OpTic has parted ways with its ALGS roster after failing to qualify for the Split 1 Playoffs. In the midst of their release, Mark “Dropped” Thees revealed OpTic was leaving the scene entirely, rather than seeking out a new roster.

“No longer a part of OpTic, they have decided to exit the Apex scene,” Dropped confirmed. “Thanks to them and the fans for the past year of support. It was a pleasure representing the Green Wall.”

Other than a thank you post to their ALGS team for playing under them on X, OpTic has yet to officially announce their exit from the scene as a whole.

OpTic’s departure from the scene comes as the squad failed to make it to the Split 1 Playoffs in the recent NA Regional Split. The team had a chance to make it to Los Angeles in the Finals, however, couldn’t earn enough points, falling just short.

The team ended fourth, just two spots away from a qualification spot for the Playoffs.

Their rough start to the season comes after a breakout 2023 at the ALGS Championship where OpTic came second, narrowly missing out on the trophy against TSM in the Finals.

After their 2023 season, OpTic was announced as part of ALGS’ Partner Teams program, which gave a financial stipend to help inducted orgs build a stable program.

As of writing, it’s unknown if the three dropped players, Dropped, William “Skittlecakes” August, and Logan “Knoqd” Layou will be playing together again. Neither is it known if OpTic is still part of the ALGS Partner program.