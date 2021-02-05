Logo
Apex Legends players find major problem “ruining” the Gold Longbow

Published: 5/Feb/2021 12:44

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends sniper
Apex Legends players have been left very frustrated by the Digital Threat scope that comes as an attachment with the gold Longbow and other in-game snipers.

In Apex Legends, a player’s weapons and resources in-game are all determined by what loot they find once they’ve dropped into the map. This loot can come in the form of various rarities and typically, the higher the rarity, the better the item.

If players are lucky, they’ll occasionally find a gold gun that is kitted out with some of the best attachments for that weapon. However, the game’s legendary snipers, in particular the Longbow, comes with the 4x-10x Digital Threat scope that some Apex players think completely ruins the weapon.

Apex Legends Longbow
The Longbow DMR is one of the most popular snipers in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends players frustrated by Digi Threat scope

It’s not every game that Apex players find a gold gun in-game, so when they do, they’re expecting all of the very best attachments on that weapon. Unfortunately, a lot of them come with unfavorable attachments that according to YouTuber Zeus, can be completely “ruining” the weapons.

The primary complaint is that the scope’s 4x-10x magnification is unusable at close to medium range. On top of this, the sight itself is incredibly wide, making it extremely difficult to keep track of an enemy.

Although the scope does highlight enemies in red making them easy to see from a distance, for a lot of players, that’s not a good enough reason to use the legendary snipers.

Despite the frustration surrounding the gold sniper scopes, a number of replies to the tweet did suggest some simple fixes that Respawn could implement.

“They should change it to an ACOG 2-4 scope and then give it Digi Threat but only on gold snipers,” one commenter wrote. Another suggested: “Give me a 2x-4x, add thermal and you’ve got a gold sniper.”

It’s obvious that a lot of Apex players are not satisfied with the Digital Threat scope that is currently attached to legendary snipers across the map. However, some possible solutions have been put forward by the player base.

Whether or not this will be changed, however, remains to be seen.

How to use Observation Towers on Kings Canyon in Apex Legends

Published: 5/Feb/2021 11:12

by Connor Bennett
An observation tower raising in Apex Legends
Apex Legends Season 8 has made a vast number of changes to Kings Canyon, with Observation Towers giving players a high ground advantage like never before. Here’s how you use them.

Alongside the additions of Fuse, the 30-30 Repeater, and a whole lot more, Apex Legends Season 8 has also given us a brand-new version of Kings Canyon.

Known as Oblirated Kings Canyon, the reshaped map takes away a lot of the dead space that the original Apex Legends map had, introducing a few new spots and a more vibrant feel to the battle royale.

A lot of these changes have been brought upon by ECHO camps, which have Observation Towers in them – letting players take to high ground and coop up in a sniper’s nest.

ECHO Tents apex
The new ECHO camp takes over Spotted Lakes on Kings Canyon

How to activate Apex Legends Observation Towers

These Observation Towers can only be found inside the ECHO camps at spots like Spotted Lakes and Crash Sites. You can hardly miss the distinct yellow buildings that have popped up on Apex Legends‘ original map.

If you want to use a tower, the process is pretty simple. You just have to interact with a control panel that can be found near the base of the tower you want to use.

When you’ve done so, the tower will begin to activate, and you’ll just have to wait a few seconds. In this time though, a loud sound will play and alert any nearby enemies. Though, you can then use a zipline to get on top of the tower.

  1. Interact with the control panel near the base of an Observation Tower
  2. Wait as the Tower starts activating
  3. Use the zipline to get to the top
  4. Enjoy your high ground advantage
Observation Towers in Apex Legends
The Observation Towers are exclusive to the ECHO camps.

Again, while the high ground advantage is worthwhile – especially in late zones – enemies will know where you are. So, if they’re kill hungry, expect visitors pretty quickly.

You might get away with being to outplay a few enemies by activating the towers, and waiting for them to attack, but that’s a 200 IQ play. Not everyone will fall for it, either.