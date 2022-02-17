Does Tom Holland play Apex Legends? Pro streamers troll fans

Tom Holland might be best known as the latest Hollywood star to bring Spider-Man to the big screen, but rumors are running rampant that he’s also an avid player in the Apex Games. This has left many fans questioning — does Tom Holland play Apex Legends?

With his high-energy antics on-screen, we could definitely see Holland channeling his inner Spidey by swinging across World’s Edge as Pathfinder, or zipping around Storm Point as Octane.

He has spoken about being a gamer in the past, too. He’s revealed that he’s played in friendly FIFA tournaments with UK rapper Stormzy, so it’s not impossible to believe that he’s loading into Apex when filming wraps up.

Unfortunately, though, it’s not looking very likely.

Tom Holland on Apex Legends

A handful top Apex pros and streamers have posted videos saying that they’re playing with Tom Holland — but it’s actually just a British Apex Legends player that happens to sound slightly similar.

Top players such as Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn have even posted videos, such as the one below, simply titled ‘Apex with Tom Holland’ — but unless we’re being duped big time, it’s not real.

The issue is, it’s not actually Tom Holland. Instead, it’s GUILD Esports’ Apex pro Horizxon, with many of his peers thinking he sounds exactly like the Spider-Man star.

That’s not to say Tom Holland definitely doesn’t play Apex, but as it stands, he’s never confirmed he plays the game.

Tom’s work in gaming stretches further than Apex Legends rumors, though. He stars as protagonist Nathan Drake in the new Uncharted movie, based on the popular PlayStation franchise, alongside Mark Wahlberg. Who knows, maybe the two were duo queueing during their downtime?