Apex Legends

Best Kings Canyon landing spots in Apex Legends Season 8

Published: 8/Feb/2021 11:28 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 11:45

by David Purcell
Best landing spots in kings canyon apex legends season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Kings Canyon has been tweaked multiple times now in Apex Legends, but the explosions set off to start Season 8 sparked the biggest set of map changes in some time. If you’re looking for the best landing spots, you’ve come to the right place. 

The map is situated on the planet Solace and for many players it will have been the first place they got to play the Apex Games. Rolling the clock back to when seasons weren’t even a thing, the developers released the game in February 2019 with just this setting.

Fast forward two years, and just a couple of days before its second anniversary, that same dev team treated the community with some explosive map changes.

What used to make a location a good landing spot has been redefined, as some have new Explosive Holds packed full with loot spawn there and others don’t. Not just that, but some of the POIs on the map didn’t exist before the Season 8 update – so, let’s run through the best places to drop.

Apex Legends Season 8 Kings Canyon map

Here’s the latest version of Kings Canyon, to help you find each landing spot we mention in our list!

Apex Legends Season 8 map Kings Canyon
Respawn Entertainment
Here’s how Kings Canyon shapes up in Apex Legends Season 8.

Best Kings Canyon landing spots

Salvage

Salvage on Apex Legends kings canyon map
Respawn Entertainment
Salvage was good already, but the addition of Mirage Voyage nearby has made it even better.

Salvage is in a great place on Kings Canyon, located where Skull Town and Thunderdome used to be. It’s in close proximity to the newly added Mirage Voyage, and then older locations like Market and Gauntlet. This provides you with either fresh hunting grounds after finding some high tier loot, or escape paths when things get busy.

This is a massive excavation site and certainly one of the best places to drop. However, do watch out because that close proximity advantage we just spoke about can also mean a lot of gunfights in the early game. Land here if you fancy a challenge.

Crash Site

Crash Site was added in Season 8 and it’s amazing.

A highly contested area of the map in Season 8 is Crash Site, and for good reason.

With two Explosive Holds nearby and a load of loot spread across loot bins and on the floor, it’s no surprise that this is a very popular place to go. With Artillery, Spotted Lake, and Containment just around the corner – it’s a great place to start the match.

Water Treatment

One of the most popular destinations on the map. Water Treatment is an area of Kings Canyon that’s packed with loot bins and good floor loot, not to mention the new Explosive Hold on the right side of the POI as you head down the coast towards Repulsor.

You can walk away from this place set up for the final rings at times, but it all depends on whether you can fend off the handful of teams that also have the same goals in mind.

Spotted Lake

Spotted Lake in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Spotted Lake was added in Apex Legends Season 8.

A fresh place to land is always a good thing for players looking to discover new areas, but it’s not always good for loot. Well, don’t worry about Spotted Lake being dry where loot is concerned, it’s a fine addition to Kings Canyon.

There’s two Explosive Holds nearby as well. With hundreds of places to find loot here, we’re sure you will pick up a couple of grenades to blow those open and walk away from this destination looted up for the end game. Or, be eliminated by another team thinking the same thing.

Doesn’t appear to be one of the busier locations just yet, but let’s see how the season develops. That could change!

The Rig

The Rig looks a lot like another Salvage in Apex Legends, and to be fair they’re equally as good. With multiple high and low places to find weapons, there should be enough here to set up your Trio or Duo in no time.

Near this spot you also have easy access to Broken Relay and Capacitor, which are two very strong looting grounds in their own right. Not to mention Swamps as well, which isn’t one of the best, but certainly a decent place to loot through as you head to the first ring.

Artillery

Artillery apex legends kings canyon
Respawn Entertainment
Artillery is a very popular place to land on Kings Canyon.

For Apex Legends players, Artillery will be no stranger. It’s always been a very good place to land and that remains the same in Season 8.

There aren’t too many locations near it in terms of the immediate proximity, though with how much stuff can be found here that’s really not an issue. Your team should be well equipped after landing here, but watch your back for enemies.

Broken Relay

Last, but certainly not least, is Broken Relay. Found in the North-Eastern region of the map, this is one of the less hectic locations on our list.

There’s a selection of small two-story buildings here to loot up, and with it being just a stone’s throw away from The Rig, another place we recommend, it’s an ideal starting point for players.

A good idea would be to start here where it’s usually not a highly competitive zone, and then circle around to one of the more popular locations nearby to third party enemies fighting there.

Hopefully, in this Best Kings Canyon landing spots guide there’s something for everyone – ranging from busy to more quiet places.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends fans pitch “Level 500 shop” for prestige cosmetics

Published: 8/Feb/2021 0:32

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Wraith Voidwalker Skin Octane Heirloom With Logo Shadow 2
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

A huge appeal for many Apex Legends players is unlocking the coolest skins for their Legends and weapons. A clever idea shared on the game’s subreddit would implement a system allowing max-level players to take their fashion game to the next level.

A key part of the Apex Legends experience is the ability for players to express themselves through customization. Unlocking and equipping the coolest in-game items has become a core component of the battle royale gameplay loop, and Apex is no different.

Respawn Entertainment have certainly dipped into this philosophy, providing players with new gun charms, characters skins and other cosmetics to acquire in each of the game’s special events and seasonal battle passes.

While there is already a large pool of items available, some fans want Respawn to provide even more customization options. A post on the Apex Legends subreddit has proposed the idea of adding a shop for level-500 players with exclusive items that can only be unlocked after hitting the max level.

Black Ops Cold War Prestige Shop
Activision / Treyarch
Apex Legends players are asking for extra customization options at higher levels, similar to Black Ops Cold War’s prestige shop.

In the post, user ‘u/MC501stclone’ suggested an idea for a “Level 500 shop” that would contain exclusive skins & item re-colors. In addition to these re-skinned items, the user also mentioned Heirloom re-colors, an idea that so far has yet to appear in Apex Legends at all.

The poster also confirmed that the shop’s items would require Legend tokens to unlock – and a hefty amount of them by the looks of the image they created. Included in the mock-up of this system is a re-skinned Wraith Kunai Heirloom, available for the small price of 500,000 tokens.

While this may sound like an unreasonable amount required to unlock these cosmetics, right now the tokens are only used to access a new Legend each season. Each new character only requires 12,000 tokens to unlock, so the majority of players have plenty to spare.

(Idea) Level 500 shop that has exlusive skins & recolours as well as Heirloom recolours that uses Legend tokens (since everyone has lots of those to use) from apexlegends

MC501stclone’s idea has been well-received by the community, with the post gathering nearly 5k upvotes at the time of writing. Fans expressed their support in the comments as well, with one user pointing out that the idea could also benefit Respawn by potentially increasing player retention (and disincentivizing smurfs).

The system designed by MC501stclone is similar to ones that already exist in other games. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players can earn Prestige Keys by leveling up beyond the base level-cap of 55, and these keys allow them to unlock special calling cards and emblems that other players cannot access.

While Respawn have not responded to the post at the time of writing, the developer is constantly looking for feedback and ideas from players on how they can improve the Apex Legends experience. It’s certainly possible that they could incorporate a system like this at some point in the future.