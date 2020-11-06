Apex Legends has finally added its third battle royale map, Olympus, in Season 7, so we’ve put together all the best places to land on the floating cityscape, from the high-octane Bonsai Plaza, to loot-stacked Velvet Oasis, and more.

Season 7 is here, and with it has come the long-awaited debut of Apex Legends’ first real city map, Olympus. The floating citadel has been teased since Season 4, and it’s already living up to the hype in the early days of the new Apex Legends update.

Respawn has changed the game again with Olympus too. Vehicles ⁠— floating hover cars called ‘Tridents’ ⁠— have been added to Apex Legends for the first time, and all-new “Phase Runner” portals link up three POIs across the map as well.

Olympus is huge. There’re 16 POIs scattered around the new map, and even more unnamed zones to explore, meaning where you drop in Season 7 is crucial.

After getting our hands on the new Season 7 update, the Dexerto team has settled on five key places you’ll want to add to your drop zone rotation as you battle your way through this season ⁠— here’s the best landing spots on Olympus.

Rift Aftermath

We feel pretty comfortable calling the “Rift” the centerpiece of Olympus. The strange new dome of swirling darkness adds an interesting landmark to the map, and while it’s not right in the middle of the map, it’s certainly a key spot in the floating city.

The POI is sure to be a hot-spot across much of Season 7, so be ready for a fight if you’re landing at the new zone. That’s not why it’s such a great pick, however.

The main reason Rift Aftermath is a great early pick is the huge energy ball floating in the middle of the area. Once you’ve bagged some guns and loot, jump into the Rift and you’ll be sent flying across the map to one of three teleporter locations.

Read more: Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass adjusted after backlash

The ability to reposition across the map ⁠— even at random ⁠— is invaluable, and heck, it’s fun! Definitely drop Rift once or twice, even if you want to avoid the mayhem.

Bonsai Plaza

Love Apex Legends’ close-quarter combat? Always scooping up that Peacekeeper or an R-99? Then boy do we have a spot for you: Bonsai Plaza, and its high-loot Reverie Lounge.

As an early tip, we can easily see Plaza becoming the new Skull Town of Olympus. There’s heaps of loot here, tight angles and corridors, and it’s already looking like the most contested zone in the floating city. A battle zone, start to finish.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid it, especially if you’re chasing kills in ranked. The key here is making it to Reverie Lounge first. This tight inside area in the upper levels of the Plaza boasts fantastic defendable areas, and top-tier guns and loot.

If you’re not so fast on the trigger, or prefer long-range sniping over dueling, maybe skip Plaza. Trust us, it’s a mess for the first 10 minutes every game.

Hydroponics

Did you just think you might be skipping Plaza because you hate those early fights, and having to battle your way out of do-or-die situations with only a level-one Evo plate, an empty Alternator, and your wits? Then drop Hydroponics instead!

The first thing that comes to mind when dropping here is “underrated.” You won’t see many land out in this south-west POI, partly due to its distance from the action, but it’s still a great spot to drop. Think Kings Canyon’s Artillery, or Refinery from World’s Edge.

There’s not many POIs close by ⁠— only Elysium, similar to Refinery, is close ⁠— but there’s plenty of options here. Head north to Oasis (below), east to Plaza (above), or straight into the battle around Estates and Hammond Labs; it’s your call.

Orbital Cannon Test Site

You’ll already recognize this POI right off the bat ⁠— Pathfinder, Mirage, and Rampart were gunned down by the huge orbital cannon as they arrived in the new Apex Legends Season 7 reveal trailer that Respawn dropped back in late October.

Don’t worry about the gun though; Orbital is a great drop zone for any match. Why? Well, it’s chock full of Tridents, meaning that its distance from the rest of the map doesn’t matter.

Even if you don’t want to add the south-east POI to your Season 7 rotation, it’s definitely worth checking out early. Like we said, there’s Tridents aplenty around the area, and that means you can give the hover-cars ago straight away.

Get one of your teammates to pick Rampart, slap her on the back of the hover-car with her turret Sheila, and rampage across the map in style. The most fun POI drop zone so far!

Velvet Oasis

Here’s rule one for landing Oasis: aim right between the skyscrapers, just make sure you don’t fall off the map. There’s plenty of loot to be scooped up here, and the two towering buildings give plenty of cover as you land too.

The best part of Velvet Oasis is the gold loot that spawns around the area. Just in the last game the Dexerto team played, we collected a gold Wingman and a gold G7 Scout to add to our arsenal. Talk about some quality weapons right off the bat!

Oasis also has the added bonus of being fairly close to the center of the map. On top of that, it gives good rotation options north or south. If you get lucky with your gold guns, you should even be able to dominate any enemy squad you stumble upon early on.

The best spot to aim for at Oasis is the aquatic cafe. It’s chock full of loot, and is the center-point of the POI. If you get the guns first, pop enemies off for fun from there.

So there you have it; all the best places to drop on Olympus now Apex Legends Season 7 has finally arrived. There may be a bit of a learning curve on the map, but that’s why Respawn has made it the only choice, for a little while at least!

Think we missed the best spot to land? Reckon you’ve found the best secret spot to land for loot and kills this season? Let us know on Twitter @TitanfallBlog!