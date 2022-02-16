Best Storm Point landing spots in Apex Legends Season 12

Storm Point remains in the map rotation for Apex Legends Season 12 and if you’re looking for the best landing spots, you’ve come to the right place.

The bright island map was first released as part of the Escape: Season 11 update in November 2021, making it the first brand-new arena since Olympus in Season 7.

While exploring the tropical landscape of Storm Point is extremely fun in Season 12, it can be difficult to pinpoint which POIs yield the most loot, and give you the best chance at picking up the victory.

Finding this out usually takes countless matches, experimenting with each of the locations until one ticks all of the boxes and fits your style of play.

To save you some time, we’ve got a list of the best Storm Point landing spots to suit every kind of player, no matter how you like to approach a match.

Best Storm Point landing spots in Season 12

Command Center

This place has established itself as a real favorite for Apex squads. If you’re not afraid of competing with other squads for high-tier loot and love diving straight into the action, then Command Center may be the ideal landing spot for you.

Built inside of Storm Point’s mountain and accessible from the dropship, Command Center is an underground complex rich with ground loot and supply bins. With so much gear on offer, your only concern should be the other squads you’ll be fighting for it, and with easy access to the peak of the mountain, this is definitely a POI that’s worth contesting.

A quick tip, as well: The majority of people tend to enter through the huge sky entrance or front doors. However, on the right side of Command Center is a side entrance featuring a Gravity Cannon. You can land in there, loot up like crazy, and then use ziplines to get downstairs with better loot for battle.

Chances are, though, you won’t be alone – no matter where you go.

The Mill

Highly active POIs are perfect for some players, but others prefer to begin on the outskirts of the map and make their way inwards as a match progresses. If that’s you, then it may be time to head to The Mill POI located on the westernmost side of the Storm Point map.

Although this location isn’t filled with tonnes of loot, what is there is high-tier and will be enough to get you and your squad off to a great start.

Not only that, The Mill offers an easy rotation to either the Cenote Cave (South) or Checkpoint (North), making it simple to keep up the pace and move onto a new location.

Highpoint

If you’re looking for a slower rotation, on the outskirts of the ring, you won’t find many quieter spots than this.

Highpoint is located in the Northeast quadrant of Storm Point, with nearby destinations such as The Wall, Lightning Rod, and Thunder Watch to visit after landing. Based on how high these places are, compared to sea level, they’re never really that busy because the Drop Ship needs to align perfectly to make it worthwhile. Often, it doesn’t.

While we can’t conclusively say it will always be quiet, you can typically expect a fight or two at the absolute maximum before looting towards the next zone. Not bad for those who want to play around a little bit before diving into conflict.

Barometer

Similar to Command Center, Barometer is a POI designed for squads that are looking to fight at the beginning of a match.

With a set of Gravity Cannons on each side of the location, it offers incredible disengage opportunities for teams that want to secure the loot and escape. Despite not being in the middle of the map, the devs have previously described Barometer as the “heart of Storm Point” with a “honeypot” of loot to fight over.

So, if you think you’re up to the challenge, Barometer will always be an action-packed drop zone.

Checkpoint

Hidden away amongst a set of cliffs, The Checkpoint will likely be overlooked by a lot of Apex players, but it’s a solid drop location with a strong position on the map.

While the POI certainly doesn’t offer the same amount of loot as Command Center, it makes up for it with the number of wildlife nests in the nearby area.

Taking down these creatures and their homes will reward you with loot as well as a generous amount of crafting materials, so if you’re not afraid of Spiders or Prowlers, consider dropping into The Checkpoint.

Cenote Cave

Another isolated location, Cenote Cave is a POI for players that want to get geared up and then go hunting for squads. With easy access to enemies exiting Barometer and The Mill, consider picking a long-range rifle and sniping from afar.

Despite being in the South-West corner of the island, Cenote Cave has pathways leading to the center of the map, making it simple to track and stay inside the ring.

On top of that, the location is filled with loot, it just happens to be spread out over a large area, so stay vigilant for enemy squads and attempt to secure a power position.

That rounds off our list of the best landing spots for the Apex Legends map Storm Point. Hopefully, this guide has provided you with plenty of locations to choose from, no matter what type of player you are.