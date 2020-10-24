Apex Legends

All confirmed buffs coming in Apex Legends Season 7

Published: 24/Oct/2020 11:12

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is almost here, and that means changes to characters. So, we’ve rounded up all the buffs that Respawn have confirmed so far.

With each new Apex Legends season, players are always looking forward to getting their hands on a new Legend as well as seeing what’s been changed to existing Legends, weapons, and items.

Advertisement

As Season 7 is on the horizon, Respawn have begun to roll out their teasers – with a familiar-looking UFO turning up on both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

Aside from that, the devs have also been planting seeds about what buffs and nerfs are coming in the new season. So, we’ve rounded up the buffs that we know about so far.

Advertisement

Mirage

As one of Apex’s most popular characters, players have been desperate for Respawn to give Mirage a power increase, even after his abilities rework.

Those changes have always been on the horizon, as devs have answered numerous questions with positives answers about buffs, and those promises will finally come to fruition with the start of Season 7.

Daniel Klein, a game designer for Respawn, confirmed that they’ve been testing changes to his Life of the Party ult, so that could be the main change that the Holographic Trickster receives next season.

Advertisement
Respawn/EA
Mirage is finally set to receive some changes.

Octane

Octane is also confirmed to be getting some positive treatment, but Respawn say it will only be a “tiny buff,” so no indication exactly what it will be yet. 

Rampart

As for Rampart, while a buff has been confirmed, there haven’t been any hints as to what it could entail. Since her introduction, players have made a number of suggestions – including being able to move around while firing her minigun. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see on that front. 

Respawn/EA
Octane will receive a “tiny buff” in Season 7.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder will also be receiving a change to the cooldown on his grapple ability. However, the last time this was labeled a buff, it actually turned out to be a nerf

Advertisement

Audio

Not a buff as such, but Respawn have also confirmed that lots of progress has been made on audio problems, which have been plaguing the game for months, and these fixes will be coming in Season 7.

As for what else is coming in Season 7, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know here. We’ll just have to wait until November 4, when the new season starts, to see it all in action.

Advertisement
Apex Legends

Respawn looking at options for Apex Legends Cross-Progression

Published: 24/Oct/2020 10:28

by Joe Craven
Respawn Entertainment/Sony/Microsoft/Steam

Share

Respawn have confirmed they are considering their options for Apex Legends cross-platform progression ahead of the game’s launch on Steam on November 4. 

After months of waiting, Apex Legends fans are finally getting ready for their favorite battle royale to be made playable on Steam. EA’s partnership with the company sees their EA Play service moving over to Steam, meaning a host of titles will become available.

Advertisement

The Apex Legends launch on Steam – confirmed to be coming on November 4 – will also coincide with the launch of cross-play. This means that lobbies will no longer be platform exclusive, but it has also raised some questions about cross-platform progression.

Players who have been playing on Origin will be able switch back and forth with ease: “If you’ve previously been playing on Origin,” the post in the Steam Community said, “you can easily switch back and forth with Steam—all your account progression and unlocks will carry over between the two platforms.”

Advertisement

However, some players began to question the ability to switch between platforms and still maintain progression. In other words, if you play on multiple platforms, can you merge progression across them all under one account. Players who have purchased skins on one account, for example, may be forced to purchase them again if cross-progression is not enabled.

Respawn’s Game Director Chad Grenier was on hand to reply, saying: “It’s something we are very passionate about, and we’re looking at our options available. Much harder post-launch since users may have multiple accounts to merge or use. Easier with Steam because it’s at launch. We’ll give an update when we have something to talk about.”

Grenier says they’re looking at all the options to make it happen.

In short, it seems like cross-progression between console and PC won’t be available as soon as the game’s Steam launch, but it certainly sounds fairly high on Respawn’s ‘to-do’ list.

Advertisement

As Grenier said, it is much harder to add a feature a couple of years down the line that it is to add the feature into the launch of the game on a new platform. Apex fans will have to wait and see how this one plays out.

More news

   
Advertisement