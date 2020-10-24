All confirmed buffs coming in Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is almost here, and that means changes to characters. So, we’ve rounded up all the buffs that Respawn have confirmed so far.

With each new Apex Legends season, players are always looking forward to getting their hands on a new Legend as well as seeing what’s been changed to existing Legends, weapons, and items.

Advertisement

As Season 7 is on the horizon, Respawn have begun to roll out their teasers – with a familiar-looking UFO turning up on both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

Aside from that, the devs have also been planting seeds about what buffs and nerfs are coming in the new season. So, we’ve rounded up the buffs that we know about so far.

Advertisement

Mirage

As one of Apex’s most popular characters, players have been desperate for Respawn to give Mirage a power increase, even after his abilities rework.

Read More: Apex Legends leaks hints at vehicles coming in Season 7

Those changes have always been on the horizon, as devs have answered numerous questions with positives answers about buffs, and those promises will finally come to fruition with the start of Season 7.

Daniel Klein, a game designer for Respawn, confirmed that they’ve been testing changes to his Life of the Party ult, so that could be the main change that the Holographic Trickster receives next season.

Advertisement

Octane

Octane is also confirmed to be getting some positive treatment, but Respawn say it will only be a “tiny buff,” so no indication exactly what it will be yet.

Rampart

As for Rampart, while a buff has been confirmed, there haven’t been any hints as to what it could entail. Since her introduction, players have made a number of suggestions – including being able to move around while firing her minigun. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see on that front.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder will also be receiving a change to the cooldown on his grapple ability. However, the last time this was labeled a buff, it actually turned out to be a nerf.

Advertisement

Audio

Not a buff as such, but Respawn have also confirmed that lots of progress has been made on audio problems, which have been plaguing the game for months, and these fixes will be coming in Season 7.

As for what else is coming in Season 7, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know here. We’ll just have to wait until November 4, when the new season starts, to see it all in action.