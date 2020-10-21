 Apex Legends dev confirms "lots of progress" on audio ahead of Season 7 - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev confirms “lots of progress” on audio ahead of Season 7

Published: 21/Oct/2020 18:30

by Tanner Pierce
Apex Legends lineup with logo
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Ahead of the game’s Season 7 update, set to start on November 7, one of the Apex Legends developers has provided a small but meaningful update on the audio issues that have been plaguing the game for a while now. 

Of course, the new season will bring a slew of new content, including a new Legend, but just as important are buffs, nerfs, and bug fixes.

One of the most pressing problems in the game right now is the audio. While a number of different issues are plaguing the sound, the most notable is that sometimes there’s a lack of audio for enemy footsteps.

Understandably, this is causing some major frustrations for players, as that can lead to easy deaths. Luckily, it seems like the solution is just around the corner.

Apex running footsteps
Respawn Entertainment/EA
One of the biggest problems with Apex Legend’s audio right now, is the lack of enemy footsteps in certain situations.

According to Apex Legends Game Director Chad Grenier in a Reddit post, the audio team has made “lots of progress” when it comes to the audio issues. Unfortunately, however, he didn’t go into any specific detail about the actual “progress” that has been made.

In addition, he also hinted that at least some of the audio issues should be fixed during the game’s Season 7 update, although some of the others will have to wait until “just after Season 7”. Grenier didn’t provide an update as to when that second update will come, meaning it could be anywhere from a week after the first patch to a month after.

Apex Legends audio update
Reddit
Chad Grenier, Apex Legend’s game director, posted this reply on Reddit in regards to the audio issues in the game.

That last part is sure to disappoint some players who were hoping that all of them would be fixed at the same time but at least some progress is better than no progress.

Either way, fans won’t have to wait too long for the first round of fixes, as Apex Legends Season 7 is set to drop on November 10, 2020.

Apex Legends

Potential Loba buff spotted in Apex Legends Halloween trailer

Published: 21/Oct/2020 15:03

by Calum Patterson
Loba Apex Legends teleport
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Loba

Eagle-eyed Apex Legends players have spotted what appears to be an excellent new buff for Loba, possibly coming as soon as the Halloween event update, as it was spotted in the Fight or Fright trailer.

Despite hype levels off the charts for Loba’s addition in Season 5, her actual viability in gameplay never matched up. Partly this is because her teleport ability essentially didn’t work for months on World’s Edge.

That did get fixed eventually, but it still hasn’t been enough for Loba to break into the top tier picks, and Respawn are definitely aware. A slight buff was added in the Aftermarket event update, but it may not have gone far enough.

Loba now starts the match with her ultimate at 50% charge, and increased the range for her loot finding abilities. But, another, possibly more meaningful buff, could be on the way.

Loba in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Loba could be in for another much-needed buff.

Loba buff in trailer

Featuring prominently in the Fight or Fright event trailer, Loba at one point throws her bracelet to teleport, and very observant fans have noticed a significant change in the animation.

When her teleport is complete, Loba’s bracelet no longer spins in front of her, cutting out vital seconds before she’s able to be gun up, ready to fight again.

You can see a side-by-side comparison of the difference in the clip below, thanks to @noxlotl:

We can’t say for certain that this is a real buff that will actually function in gameplay, it’s possible it was for trailer purposes only. But, in previous trailers, this change hasn’t been made.

This might seem like a minor change, but it would promote Loba’s ability to be used more often for attacking plays, rather than simply running away when low on health.

Being ready to fire again faster means you could teleport behind an enemy player, and actually have a chance of killing them before they turn round due to the sound cue.

Whether we see this buff in Fight or Fright, Season 7, or at all, remains to be seen.