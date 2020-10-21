 Apex Legends dev confirms Rampart buffs coming in Halloween update - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev confirms Rampart buffs coming in Halloween update

Published: 21/Oct/2020 6:53

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Rampart Buff
Respawn Entertainment

Rampart

Rampart has been a little underwhelming since joining the Apex Legends roster, but she’s in for a nice buff in the Halloween update and fans have been trying to guess what it might include.

Apex Legends introduced Rampart back in Season 6, and although she seemed enticing at first, she quickly fell out of favor.

Players voiced their concerns on social media, describing her as ‘weak’ and ‘broken.’ “Am I tripping or is she seriously weak?” said a player in a Reddit thread. “She is one of the worst in the game,” said another.

Of course, it’s not all whining and complaining. One player took it a step further and tried to pinpoint exactly what he thought the problem was. “Her accuracy on the turret is broken,” he said. The list goes on, and on, and on. 

Most of the criticism seems to revolve around her ultimate. The consensus is that while her minigun makes her powerful, it leaves her vulnerable.

Apex Legends Rampart Buff
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart was added to the Apex Legends roster in Season 6.

Apex Legends players discuss potential buffs for Rampart

The discussion has even prompted players to bounce around ideas on how she can be improved.

Some players suggested she should be able to hold her minigun like a heavy weapon but with a small movement penalty. That way, she’d be less vulnerable and it would fix the issue.

Others thought that would be a bit much and potentially make her overpowered. Instead, they think she should be able to pick up and drop the minigun at will. 

Either way, Apex Legends players have made it pretty clear that Rampart needs a buff. Thankfully, their prayers have been answered.

Apex Legends Rampart Buff
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart might be weak now, but she won’t be for much longer.

The news came about in a thread that included a trailer for Apex Legends’ Halloween Fight or Fright. One user wasn’t too interested in the trailer, and instead said he would “love to hear about Rampart’s buff.”

Normally, these kinds of comments happen all the time, and are largely ignored.

But surprisingly, a Respawn dev actually responded, saying, “Both of those are in! Keep an eye out for the patch notes; I don’t wanna spoil stuff before.”

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "Fight or Fright Event – Starts October 22".

It’s understandable that he couldn’t really say more. However, his words will be music to the ears of many Rampart players who were eagerly awaiting the buff.

Nobody knows exactly what the buff will entail, but it’s fair to say that players would be open to just about anything at this point. Some of the suggestions have also been great, so it’s always possible that one or more of them will come to fruition.

Apex Legends’ Halloween Fight or Fright event starts on Thursday, Oct. 22.

