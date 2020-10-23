Apex Legends dev confirms Pathfinder grapple change coming in Season 7 - Dexerto

An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown is set to undergo a change once the Season 7 patch drops.

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, Respawn Entertainment have made changes to each character – be it to make them a more viable option to use, or to bring them back down to earth because they’re too powerful.

These changes typically come at the start of a new season, but when something seems out of place – like Pathfinder’s long grapple cooldown that has caused the pick rate of the typically extremely popular character to dip quite a bit.

With Season 6 drawing to a close, a change for the cooldown on Pathfinder’s grapple has been the biggest talking point after it was changed from the typical 15 seconds to around 40 seconds.

Players have begged Respawn for changes for some time, but with Season 6 drawing to a close, they’ll have to wait until the new season for a change.

Responding to fan questions on Reddit, Apex Legends dev Daniel Klein confirmed that Pathfinder’s cooldown is in the works. “This patch!” Klein said, responding to a question about changes to the cooldown. “To be clear, that’s the Season 7 patch, coming soon.”

While Klein has given lengthy answers in the past about changes coming to Apex, he didn’t add anything else to his Pathfinder answers, instead, moving to answer questions about other changes as well as detailing why wall-running wouldn’t work in Apex.

On top of the change to Pathfinder, Klein also confirmed that Octane is set for a “tiny buff” with the start of Season 7. Though, he did not hint at what the change to the adrenaline junkie would be.

However, there isn’t all that long left in terms of a wait to see what Respawn has in store with Season 7. Unless there is a last-minute delay or change, the new patch is set to drop on November 4.