Apex Legends dev confirms Pathfinder grapple change coming in Season 7 - Dexerto

Apex Legends dev confirms Pathfinder grapple change coming in Season 7

Published: 23/Oct/2020 10:09

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder with a thumbs up in Apex Legends.
Respawn/EA

An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown is set to undergo a change once the Season 7 patch drops. 

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, Respawn Entertainment have made changes to each character – be it to make them a more viable option to use, or to bring them back down to earth because they’re too powerful.

These changes typically come at the start of a new season, but when something seems out of place – like Pathfinder’s long grapple cooldown that has caused the pick rate of the typically extremely popular character to dip quite a bit. 

With Season 6 drawing to a close, a change for the cooldown on Pathfinder’s grapple has been the biggest talking point after it was changed from the typical 15 seconds to around 40 seconds.

Pathfinder using the grapple in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder mains have been begging for a change to his grapple cooldown.

Players have begged Respawn for changes for some time, but with Season 6 drawing to a close, they’ll have to wait until the new season for a change. 

Responding to fan questions on Reddit, Apex Legends dev Daniel Klein confirmed that Pathfinder’s cooldown is in the works. “This patch!” Klein said, responding to a question about changes to the cooldown. “To be clear, that’s the Season 7 patch, coming soon.”

While Klein has given lengthy answers in the past about changes coming to Apex, he didn’t add anything else to his Pathfinder answers, instead, moving to answer questions about other changes as well as detailing why wall-running wouldn’t work in Apex.

Screenshot of Reddit comments
Screenshot via Reddit
Klein confirmed the changes on Reddit.

On top of the change to Pathfinder, Klein also confirmed that Octane is set for a “tiny buff” with the start of Season 7. Though, he did not hint at what the change to the adrenaline junkie would be. 

However, there isn’t all that long left in terms of a wait to see what Respawn has in store with Season 7. Unless there is a last-minute delay or change, the new patch is set to drop on November 4.

Apex Legends stand by ban after LuLuLuvely reports “innocent” player

Published: 22/Oct/2020 21:39

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment have said they stand by a ban ruling that caused controversy in the Apex Legends community, after NRG streamer ‘LuLuLuvely’ reported a player who protested their innocence on Reddit.

After a hacker mowed down a team of streamers including Lulu, the NRG content creator immediately filed a report to Respawn’s security team member Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford to sort the situation.

According to LuLuLuvely, her claim included a clip that clearly shows the enemy Gibraltar blatantly hacking. However, the person playing Bloodhound alongside Gibby was also ousted.

The Bloodhound, who initially disputed the decision under their Reddit account ‘KongoBoom,’ slammed Respawn and Hideouts for how the process was carried out and reaffirmed their innocence. Their post was titled “Killing streamers got me banned.”

Respawn Entertainment
The Bloodhound player in question claimed innocence, but Respawn’s investigation reaffirmed their ban.

“I’m season 6 / 3 predator with more than 30,000 kills you said I was cheating and in the video everything’s clear. The streamer gave my name mistakenly to the developer, in your email you said I was cheating without giving any proof,” they said.

This quickly set off the community. Accusations of a compromised system, favoritism to particular streamers, or lack of proper handling for bans were all brought up.

LuLu apologized to the player on Twitter, and said she would pass the thread along to get it attention. But, there was still anger about the supposed favoritism to address concerns of streamers, before regular players.

But after hours of community in-fighting and apparent “borderline death threats” toward LuLu, Respawn said they were standing by the decision.

“Regarding today’s Reddit thread from a banned Bloodhound (BH) player,” the studio wrote. “BH appeared to have multiple other banned accounts, BH has a history of attempting to evade bans, BH was partied with the cheating Gibraltar. We stand by the ban.”

Initially, KongoBoom expressed their frustration at the sequence of events. While the NRG streamer indicated that she had no intention of the Bloodhound being banned when making the report, the security team at Respawn have decided there was enough evidence to merit the verdict.

Following Respawn’s statement, LuLuLuvely said “Shame on those who sent borderline death threats to me because of a Reddit post from the guy claiming he was innocent.”

It should be noted that anyone can access the ‘Cheater Report’ Discord channel that’s handled by Hideouts, where people can directly submit clips and evidence of a hacker.

Uproar on this topic has devolved to speculation and accusations outside of Apex Legends and Respawn entirely, but the developers have now concluded this chapter of their long-standing battle against cheaters.