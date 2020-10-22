Mirage will be getting even more Apex Legends buffs when the Season 7 update finally rolls around, Respawn has confirmed, after the Holographic Trickster’s rework in Season 5 didn’t work as well as the devs were hoping.

The Holographic Trickster has had a rough ride of it since debuting in Apex Legends all the way back in the battle royale’s surprise launch.

The main issue Mirage has faced is his “gotcha!” tactics only work on those who are not prepared. Once Apex Legends players became used to the trickster’s fake holograms he took a steep dip in overall win rate. His play rates soon followed too.

Respawn tried to help, shipping a rework in Season 5, but he still floundered.

The issue has gotten so bad for Mirage that the developers are taking another look at the way his ultimate works, just two seasons after patch 5.0 shipped live. Luckily, they think they have a way of pumping some power into his ability kit.

Apex Legends developer Daniel Klein was questioned on Mirage buffs ⁠— which Respawn has been teasing for a long while now ⁠— and confirmed they were indeed “on their way” in patch 7.0.0.

The Respawn developer said he didn’t want to “spoil stuff,” including the Mirage changes, but did touch on some of the testing they’d done for the Apex Legends trickster. These included new buffs for his ultimate, ‘Life of the Party.’

One fan suggested Mirage’s ult could “fire blanks,” but Klein shot down that idea straight away. “Decoys firing blanks is a nuclear option,” the Respawn designer said.

“I have no doubt it would be effective, and powerful. The amount of damage it would do to combat readability and just sheer confusion, scares me. I’m trying something different for 7.0 ⁠— [still scary], but not as bad as decoys firing blanks.”

These Mirage changes won’t be included in this week’s Halloween update, unfortunately. Instead, they will be added to the battle royale when patch 7.0 ships live in November.

Good news though ⁠— the Season 7 update is actually coming a week sooner than Apex Legends fans were expecting. Respawn appears to have moved the release forward a week, up to November 4, and cut the Season 6 Battle Pass short.

That means it’s only a 14 day wait, from time of publication of course, until Mirage mains will get their hands on the “scary” new buffs for Apex Legends’ trickster.