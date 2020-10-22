 Mirage is finally getting more Apex Legends buffs in Season 7 - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Mirage is getting some “scary” Apex Legends buffs in Season 7 update

Published: 22/Oct/2020 7:24 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 7:29

by Isaac McIntyre
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 Mirage

Mirage will be getting even more Apex Legends buffs when the Season 7 update finally rolls around, Respawn has confirmed, after the Holographic Trickster’s rework in Season 5 didn’t work as well as the devs were hoping.

The Holographic Trickster has had a rough ride of it since debuting in Apex Legends all the way back in the battle royale’s surprise launch.

The main issue Mirage has faced is his “gotcha!” tactics only work on those who are not prepared. Once Apex Legends players became used to the trickster’s fake holograms he took a steep dip in overall win rate. His play rates soon followed too.

Respawn tried to help, shipping a rework in Season 5, but he still floundered.

The issue has gotten so bad for Mirage that the developers are taking another look at the way his ultimate works, just two seasons after patch 5.0 shipped live. Luckily, they think they have a way of pumping some power into his ability kit.

Mirage decoy Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Mirage’s decoys have fallen off in impact since Apex Legends’ launch last year.

Apex Legends developer Daniel Klein was questioned on Mirage buffs ⁠— which Respawn has been teasing for a long while now ⁠— and confirmed they were indeed “on their way” in patch 7.0.0.

The Respawn developer said he didn’t want to “spoil stuff,” including the Mirage changes, but did touch on some of the testing they’d done for the Apex Legends trickster. These included new buffs for his ultimate, ‘Life of the Party.’

One fan suggested Mirage’s ult could “fire blanks,” but Klein shot down that idea straight away. “Decoys firing blanks is a nuclear option,” the Respawn designer said.

“I have no doubt it would be effective, and powerful. The amount of damage it would do to combat readability and just sheer confusion, scares me. I’m trying something different for 7.0 ⁠— [still scary], but not as bad as decoys firing blanks.”

Mirage will be getting more "fun" Apex Legends stories in Season 6.
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn is hoping the new Mirage ultimate buff will shoot him into the Season 7 meta.

These Mirage changes won’t be included in this week’s Halloween update, unfortunately. Instead, they will be added to the battle royale when patch 7.0 ships live in November.

Good news though ⁠— the Season 7 update is actually coming a week sooner than Apex Legends fans were expecting. Respawn appears to have moved the release forward a week, up to November 4, and cut the Season 6 Battle Pass short.

That means it’s only a 14 day wait, from time of publication of course, until Mirage mains will get their hands on the “scary” new buffs for Apex Legends’ trickster.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 start date moved forward one week

Published: 21/Oct/2020 22:40 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 23:55

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

After an initial leak and then a change with the Season 6 Battle Pass, it appears that the start date for Apex Legends’ Season 7 start date has been moved up by a week.

Although not officially announced yet by Respawn Entertainment, all indications seem to be pointing to Season 7 kicking off a week earlier than had been originally scheduled.

According to the in-game Battle Pass menu, S7 was initially set to start on November 10, which made sense given the length of a standard Apex Legends season. Now, prominent data-miner ‘Shrugtal’ leaked updated game code that showed the date being changed to November 4.

Following Shrugtal’s tweet, Apex’s Battle Pass menu was adjusted to show that, as of October 21, there were only 14 days left remaining in S6, rather than the 21 that had been displayed earlier the same day.

This all but confirms the date change, which Respawn have not yet explained, although it could be because S6 had been delayed by a week, so this could be the devs wanting to keep subsequent seasons right on schedule rather than all of them also starting a week later.

While this change fixes that issue and also means Apex fans will be able to access Season 7’s content a week earlier, at the same time, they’ll have a week less than originally anticipated to experience everything that Season 6 has to offer.

It makes more sense now that the annual Fight or Fright Halloween-themed event, which starts October 22, is wrapping up on November 3, just in time for the new season to launch.

This change also helps to explain why Respawn have been so teaser-happy recently, putting out voice recordings almost on a daily basis hinting at what’s coming to their prized battle royale in its seventh chapter.

While we don’t know what these recordings mean just yet, since they all seem to be pieces of a larger puzzle, there’s no doubt that the Apex community is getting excited again over that familiarly awesome feeling of new content on the way.

S7 is set to introduce a brand new legend named Horizon and is also expected to add a new machine gun called Predator, although the latter has yet to be confirmed. Of course, players will also have a new battle pass full of content to jump into.

For more information, leaks, and what else to expect, make sure to check out our Apex Legends Season 7 hub here.

This article was written with contributions from Albert Petrosyan.