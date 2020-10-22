 Apex Legends stand by ban after LuLuLuvely reports "innocent" player - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends stand by ban after LuLuLuvely reports “innocent” player

Published: 22/Oct/2020 21:39

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Entertainment have said they stand by a ban ruling that caused controversy in the Apex Legends community, after NRG streamer ‘LuLuLuvely’ reported a player who protested their innocence on Reddit.

After a hacker mowed down a team of streamers including Lulu, the NRG content creator immediately filed a report to Respawn’s security team member Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford to sort the situation.

According to LuLuLuvely, her claim included a clip that clearly shows the enemy Gibraltar blatantly hacking. However, the person playing Bloodhound alongside Gibby was also ousted.

The Bloodhound, who initially disputed the decision under their Reddit account ‘KongoBoom,’ slammed Respawn and Hideouts for how the process was carried out and reaffirmed their innocence. Their post was titled “Killing streamers got me banned.”

Respawn Entertainment
The Bloodhound player in question claimed innocence, but Respawn’s investigation reaffirmed their ban.

“I’m season 6 / 3 predator with more than 30,000 kills you said I was cheating and in the video everything’s clear. The streamer gave my name mistakenly to the developer, in your email you said I was cheating without giving any proof,” they said.

This quickly set off the community. Accusations of a compromised system, favoritism to particular streamers, or lack of proper handling for bans were all brought up.

LuLu apologized to the player on Twitter, and said she would pass the thread along to get it attention. But, there was still anger about the supposed favoritism to address concerns of streamers, before regular players.

But after hours of community in-fighting and apparent “borderline death threats” toward LuLu, Respawn said they were standing by the decision.

“Regarding today’s Reddit thread from a banned Bloodhound (BH) player,” the studio wrote. “BH appeared to have multiple other banned accounts, BH has a history of attempting to evade bans, BH was partied with the cheating Gibraltar. We stand by the ban.”

Initially, KongoBoom expressed their frustration at the sequence of events. While the NRG streamer indicated that she had no intention of the Bloodhound being banned when making the report, the security team at Respawn have decided there was enough evidence to merit the verdict.

Following Respawn’s statement, LuLuLuvely said “Shame on those who sent borderline death threats to me because of a Reddit post from the guy claiming he was innocent.”

It should be noted that anyone can access the ‘Cheater Report’ Discord channel that’s handled by Hideouts, where people can directly submit clips and evidence of a hacker.

Uproar on this topic has devolved to speculation and accusations outside of Apex Legends and Respawn entirely, but the developers have now concluded this chapter of their long-standing battle against cheaters.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 start date changed: Season 6 Double XP

Published: 22/Oct/2020 20:34 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 20:35

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

After an initial leak and then a change with the Season 6 Battle Pass, it appears that the start date for Apex Legends’ Season 7 start date has been moved up by a week. Respawn have now confirmed they are planning to add double XP to help players finish their battle pass.

Despite no official announcement from Respawn, Apex Legends Season 7 is kicking off a week earlier than had been originally scheduled.

According to the in-game Battle Pass menu, S7 was initially set to start on November 10, which made sense given the length of a standard Apex Legends season. But, on October 21, the date was changed to November 4, with only 14 days remaining on the Battle Pass.

This all but confirms the date change, which Respawn have not yet explained, although it could be because S6 had been delayed by a week, so this could be the devs wanting to keep subsequent seasons right on schedule, rather than all of them also starting a week later.

While this change fixes that issue and also means Apex fans will be able to access Season 7’s content a week earlier, at the same time, they’ll have a week less than originally anticipated to experience everything that Season 6 has to offer.

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier has now apologized for the poor communication of the change, saying “We are discussing internally and will be better going forward.”

The good news though, is that Double XP will be rolling out to make up for the lost time. Respawn haven’t set an exact date for this yet.

“We are planning double XP for end of season due to us reducing the time by a few days, and also you can expect a slight season 7 retune,” Grenier said.

Comment from discussion HkySk8r187’s comment from discussion "Season 6 Evo Armor Changes".

It makes more sense now that the annual Fight or Fright Halloween-themed event, which is now live, is wrapping up on November 3, just in time for the new season to launch.

This change also helps to explain why Respawn have been so teaser-happy recently, putting out voice recordings almost on a daily basis hinting at what’s coming to their prized battle royale in its seventh chapter.

While we don’t know what these recordings mean just yet, since they all seem to be pieces of a larger puzzle, there’s no doubt that the Apex community is getting excited again over that familiarly awesome feeling of new content on the way.

S7 is set to introduce a brand new legend named, and there’s also expectations for a new weapon, and possibly even a new map. Of course, players will also have a new battle pass full of content to jump into.

For more information, leaks, and what else to expect, make sure to check out our Apex Legends Season 7 hub here.

This article was written with contributions from Albert Petrosyan.