Apex Legends

Apex Legends leaks hints at vehicles coming in Season 7

Published: 23/Oct/2020 14:36 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 15:00

by Jacob Hale
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Some new leaked animations in Apex Legends are potentially hinting at vehicles coming to the popular battle royale title in Season 7.

As far as battle royale games go, Apex Legends is one of the last that doesn’t offer players vehicles for faster rotation and to hit different areas of the map quicker. The likes of Warzone and Fortnite have had vehicles for mobility for a long time at this point, while Apex players haven’t had that opportunity.

Advertisement

That said, always looking for ways to offer fans something fresh and exciting in the game, the Apex devs appear to be following suit, if recent leaks are anything to go by.

On top of a weapon charm, some new animations definitely look to prove that we’re getting vehicles sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

As shared by renowned dataminer Shrugtal on Twitter, the Ride Share charm has two passenger seats alongside the driver’s seat, and it’s a hover vehicle.

That’s not all, though: he found some new animations that all but confirm the existence of vehicles in the Apex Games.

As you can see in this tweet below, there are animations in the 6.1 patch for a driver and passenger hovering while seated — perfectly fitting for a Hover Vehicle.

Advertisement

As many people have pointed out, the current Apex Legends maps, World’s Edge and Kings Canyon, are a fair share smaller than maps in other battle royale titles, so vehicles may not be as fitting in the game as they are in others. One common theory is that the vehicles may be on rails, similar to the train, rather than being drivable for players to freely traverse the map.

However, the new Olympus map has been speculated about for months now, so it is absolutely possible that they come into the game purely for that — also suggesting that Olympus will be the game’s biggest map yet.

Right now, we can’t confirm for absolute certainty that this means vehicles will be coming to the game, and we should never take leaks as gospel, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see this happen. The big question is how it all plays out.

Advertisement
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev confirms Pathfinder grapple change coming in Season 7

Published: 23/Oct/2020 10:09

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7 Pathfinder

An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown is set to undergo a change once the Season 7 patch drops. 

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, Respawn Entertainment have made changes to each character – be it to make them a more viable option to use, or to bring them back down to earth because they’re too powerful.

Advertisement

These changes typically come at the start of a new season, but when something seems out of place – like Pathfinder’s long grapple cooldown that has caused the pick rate of the typically extremely popular character to dip quite a bit. 

With Season 6 drawing to a close, a change for the cooldown on Pathfinder’s grapple has been the biggest talking point after it was changed from the typical 15 seconds to around 40 seconds.

Advertisement
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder mains have been begging for a change to his grapple cooldown.

Players have begged Respawn for changes for some time, but with Season 6 drawing to a close, they’ll have to wait until the new season for a change. 

Responding to fan questions on Reddit, Apex Legends dev Daniel Klein confirmed that Pathfinder’s cooldown is in the works. “This patch!” Klein said, responding to a question about changes to the cooldown. “To be clear, that’s the Season 7 patch, coming soon.”

While Klein has given lengthy answers in the past about changes coming to Apex, he didn’t add anything else to his Pathfinder answers, instead, moving to answer questions about other changes as well as detailing why wall-running wouldn’t work in Apex.

Advertisement
Screenshot via Reddit
Klein confirmed the changes on Reddit.

On top of the change to Pathfinder, Klein also confirmed that Octane is set for a “tiny buff” with the start of Season 7. Though, he did not hint at what the change to the adrenaline junkie would be. 

However, there isn’t all that long left in terms of a wait to see what Respawn has in store with Season 7. Unless there is a last-minute delay or change, the new patch is set to drop on November 4.

More news

   
Advertisement