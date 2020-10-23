Apex Legends

Apex Legends UFO finally comes to Kings Canyon in Season 7 teaser

Published: 23/Oct/2020 16:26

by Connor Bennett
Screenshot via Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7

The newest teaser for Apex Legends Season 7 has gone live, with the previously leaked ‘UFO’ finally showing up on Kings Canyon. 

With Apex Legends gearing up for its seventh season, players have been eager for the devs – Respawn Entertainment – to start revealing some key details about what’s being lined up. However, Respawn has remained pretty silent on it, only hinting at what legends are being buffed.

In the meantime, leakers and players have been digging into files and picking out details from previous dev streams to try and find answers – with one of the biggest questions surrounding the mysterious UFO that has been spotted previously. 

The huge, metallic UFO was seen floating off the Broken Coast in a dev stream, before leakers were able to find it hanging high above Skyhook only a few weeks later. Now, though, it’s finally in-game. 

Apex Legends UFO teaser

The new teaser went live at 11 am EST/4 pm BST on October 23, with the previously leaked UFO showing up and lingering off the coast of Kings Canyon behind Airbase. 

Sadly, while some players assumed that it might be interactable and have some clues on board, you can’t actually reach the UFO at the time of writing.

Instead, as already noted, it’s just sat off the coast of Kings Canyon and floating in the sky – looming large and looking like it could be gearing up to get closer and closer over the next few days. 

However, it’s not all bad news. As reliable leaker Shrugtal pointed out, the new look UFO actually has actually been seen before.

The balloons actually appeared in the Loba teasers showing off, you guessed it, what appears to be Olympus.

Respawn/EA
The Balloons were previously spotted in a Loba teaser.

Of course, in the past, many of these teasers have held key clues regarding new seasons and new legends, but we’ll just have to wait and see if we can get up close and personal with it.

If there are further teasers ahead of Season 7, you’ll be able to find the latest news and updates here on Dexerto as we’ll keep this article updated.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leaks hints at vehicles coming in Season 7

Published: 23/Oct/2020 14:36 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 15:00

by Jacob Hale
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Some new leaked animations in Apex Legends are potentially hinting at vehicles coming to the popular battle royale title in Season 7.

As far as battle royale games go, Apex Legends is one of the last that doesn’t offer players vehicles for faster rotation and to hit different areas of the map quicker. The likes of Warzone and Fortnite have had vehicles for mobility for a long time at this point, while Apex players haven’t had that opportunity.

That said, always looking for ways to offer fans something fresh and exciting in the game, the Apex devs appear to be following suit, if recent leaks are anything to go by.

On top of a weapon charm, some new animations definitely look to prove that we’re getting vehicles sooner rather than later.

As shared by renowned dataminer Shrugtal on Twitter, the Ride Share charm has two passenger seats alongside the driver’s seat, and it’s a hover vehicle.

That’s not all, though: he found some new animations that all but confirm the existence of vehicles in the Apex Games.

As you can see in this tweet below, there are animations in the 6.1 patch for a driver and passenger hovering while seated — perfectly fitting for a Hover Vehicle.

As many people have pointed out, the current Apex Legends maps, World’s Edge and Kings Canyon, are a fair share smaller than maps in other battle royale titles, so vehicles may not be as fitting in the game as they are in others. One common theory is that the vehicles may be on rails, similar to the train, rather than being drivable for players to freely traverse the map.

However, the new Olympus map has been speculated about for months now, so it is absolutely possible that they come into the game purely for that — also suggesting that Olympus will be the game’s biggest map yet.

Right now, we can’t confirm for absolute certainty that this means vehicles will be coming to the game, and we should never take leaks as gospel, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see this happen. The big question is how it all plays out.

