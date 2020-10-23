Apex Legends UFO finally comes to Kings Canyon in Season 7 teaser

The newest teaser for Apex Legends Season 7 has gone live, with the previously leaked ‘UFO’ finally showing up on Kings Canyon.

With Apex Legends gearing up for its seventh season, players have been eager for the devs – Respawn Entertainment – to start revealing some key details about what’s being lined up. However, Respawn has remained pretty silent on it, only hinting at what legends are being buffed.

In the meantime, leakers and players have been digging into files and picking out details from previous dev streams to try and find answers – with one of the biggest questions surrounding the mysterious UFO that has been spotted previously.

The huge, metallic UFO was seen floating off the Broken Coast in a dev stream, before leakers were able to find it hanging high above Skyhook only a few weeks later. Now, though, it’s finally in-game.

Apex Legends UFO teaser

The new teaser went live at 11 am EST/4 pm BST on October 23, with the previously leaked UFO showing up and lingering off the coast of Kings Canyon behind Airbase.

Sadly, while some players assumed that it might be interactable and have some clues on board, you can’t actually reach the UFO at the time of writing.

Instead, as already noted, it’s just sat off the coast of Kings Canyon and floating in the sky – looming large and looking like it could be gearing up to get closer and closer over the next few days.

However, it’s not all bad news. As reliable leaker Shrugtal pointed out, the new look UFO actually has actually been seen before.

The balloons actually appeared in the Loba teasers showing off, you guessed it, what appears to be Olympus.

Of course, in the past, many of these teasers have held key clues regarding new seasons and new legends, but we’ll just have to wait and see if we can get up close and personal with it.

If there are further teasers ahead of Season 7, you’ll be able to find the latest news and updates here on Dexerto as we’ll keep this article updated.