What's coming in Apex Legends Season 7? Everything we know - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 7 is on the horizon, which means a new Legend, new weapons, and possibly even a new map. So, here’s everything we know so far.

Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around.

Season 7 has been moved up a week, now starting on November 4, cutting your time short to complete the battle pass, if you’re still grinding through it.

A new Legend will no doubt be the biggest talking point, but some fans are also hoping for a new map, weapons, and more. So, here’s everything we know so far about what Season 7 could have in store.

Apex Legends Season 7 legend

Horizon is set to become the new Legend in Season 7, joining the Apex Games after her teasers in the Firing Range. However, Respawn haven’t confirmed her 100% yet, so there’s always a chance they pull a Forge on us again.

Data miners have provided us with a clear indication of what Horizon’s abilities will be, if she is indeed the new Legend, and one is the Gravity Lifts, which we got a teaser of in-game.

Some leakers also thought it would be another leaked Legend, Valk, who appears in Season 7, and some Titanfall 2 fans are still holding out hope for Ash. For now, though, Horizon is all but confirmed.

New weapon in Season 7

Looking at a potential new weapon is similar to the situation with the new legends – there have been plenty of leaks, and a ton of speculation, but nothing is set in stone.

One of the main possibilities is the Compound Bow. This unreleased weapon was spotted in artwork released during the early days of Season 6 as it hasn’t been released yet. But, again, it’s a case of wait and see.

Olympus map in Apex Legends Season 7?

The other big question surrounds whether or not Respawn will finally release a new map. At the end of Season 5, some fans expected that Olympus would be a new location, after it was heavily alluded to in the Season 5 Quest but, obviously that didn’t happen.

Instead, Season 6 focused on map changes to World’s Edge – including a rocket ship launchpad over towards The Dome.

It seems likely that the Legends would board the rocket and set off for pastures new, specifically Olympus. However, we won’t know for certain until Respawn starts dropping some hints in-game.

Apex Legends buffs in Season 7

In the case of Legend changes, the Respawn team regularly tweaks a few things at the start of each season – be it cutting down a cooldown on a certain ability or giving a legend a brand new passive.

Pathfinder has already been confirmed to be getting a buff in the near future, and it makes sense that this would come in Season 7.

Respawn have no also confirmed that Mirage and Rampart will be getting buffs in the new Season, though haven’t given any details on what exactly they will be yet.

New weapon type: Gadgets

It has also been suggested that a new weapon type – Gadgets – are also set to appear in Apex Legends in the future.

Reliable data miner Shurgtal pointed out that there is in-game code for Gadgets and suggested that they could be things like smoke grenades that are non-combat throwable items. These haven’t appeared in-game during Season 6, and could be ripe for Season 7.

New weapon type. Gadget. I suspect that this is the mysterious fourth slot on the UI in the devstream, due to both the weapon enumeration and some non-localized strings. Speculation: Non-combat throwables, like Smoke Grenade? pic.twitter.com/fTaloSwhmX — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 28, 2020

At the end of the day, though, only Respawn know for certain what’s going to change in the new season and they haven’t, as of writing, begun teasing anything just yet.

As we approach the new season, we’ll keep this post updated with any claims from reliable lakers or just flat out confirmed changes from Respawn themselves.