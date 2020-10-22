 What's coming in Apex Legends Season 7? Everything we know - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

What’s coming in Apex Legends Season 7? Everything we know

Published: 22/Oct/2020 14:18

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends Olympus with the Season 7 logo
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is on the horizon, which means a new Legend, new weapons, and possibly even a new map. So, here’s everything we know so far.

Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around. 

Season 7 has been moved up a week, now starting on November 4, cutting your time short to complete the battle pass, if you’re still grinding through it.

A new Legend will no doubt be the biggest talking point, but some fans are also hoping for a new map, weapons, and more. So, here’s everything we know so far about what Season 7 could have in store. 

Rampart with her minigun in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Rampart joined the party in Apex Legends Season 6, but the countdown is on to Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 7 legend

Horizon is set to become the new Legend in Season 7, joining the Apex Games after her teasers in the Firing Range. However, Respawn haven’t confirmed her 100% yet, so there’s always a chance they pull a Forge on us again.

Data miners have provided us with a clear indication of what Horizon’s abilities will be, if she is indeed the new Legend, and one is the Gravity Lifts, which we got a teaser of in-game.

Some leakers also thought it would be another leaked Legend, Valk, who appears in Season 7, and some Titanfall 2 fans are still holding out hope for Ash. For now, though, Horizon is all but confirmed.

Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Our first look at Horizon in-game in Apex Legends.

New weapon in Season 7

Looking at a potential new weapon is similar to the situation with the new legends – there have been plenty of leaks, and a ton of speculation, but nothing is set in stone.

One of the main possibilities is the Compound Bow. This unreleased weapon was spotted in artwork released during the early days of Season 6 as it hasn’t been released yet. But, again, it’s a case of wait and see. 

Olympus map in Apex Legends Season 7?

The other big question surrounds whether or not Respawn will finally release a new map. At the end of Season 5, some fans expected that Olympus would be a new location, after it was heavily alluded to in the Season 5 Quest but, obviously that didn’t happen. 

Instead, Season 6 focused on map changes to World’s Edge – including a rocket ship launchpad over towards The Dome. 

It seems likely that the Legends would board the rocket and set off for pastures new, specifically Olympus. However, we won’t know for certain until Respawn starts dropping some hints in-game.

Titanfall 2 multiplayer map Angel City on Psamanthe.
Respawn Entertainment
Will Apex Legends move to Olympus on Psamanthe in Season 7?

Apex Legends buffs in Season 7

In the case of Legend changes, the Respawn team regularly tweaks a few things at the start of each season – be it cutting down a cooldown on a certain ability or giving a legend a brand new passive. 

Pathfinder has already been confirmed to be getting a buff in the near future, and it makes sense that this would come in Season 7. 

Respawn have no also confirmed that Mirage and Rampart will be getting buffs in the new Season, though haven’t given any details on what exactly they will be yet.

New weapon type: Gadgets

It has also been suggested that a new weapon type – Gadgets – are also set to appear in Apex Legends in the future.

Reliable data miner Shurgtal pointed out that there is in-game code for Gadgets and suggested that they could be things like smoke grenades that are non-combat throwable items. These haven’t appeared in-game during Season 6, and could be ripe for Season 7.

At the end of the day, though, only Respawn know for certain what’s going to change in the new season and they haven’t, as of writing, begun teasing anything just yet. 

As we approach the new season, we’ll keep this post updated with any claims from reliable lakers or just flat out confirmed changes from Respawn themselves.

Apex Legends

Mirage is getting some “scary” buffs in Apex Legends Season 7 update

Published: 22/Oct/2020 7:24 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 9:13

by Isaac McIntyre
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7 Mirage

Mirage will be getting even more Apex Legends buffs when the Season 7 update finally rolls around, Respawn has confirmed, after the Holographic Trickster’s rework in Season 5 didn’t work as well as the devs were hoping.

The Holographic Trickster has had a rough ride of it since debuting in Apex Legends all the way back in the battle royale’s surprise launch.

The main issue Mirage has faced is his “gotcha!” tactics only work on those who are not prepared. Once Apex Legends players became used to the trickster’s fake holograms he took a steep dip in overall win rate. His play rates soon followed too.

Respawn tried to help, shipping a rework in Season 5, but he still floundered.

The issue has gotten so bad for Mirage that the developers are taking another look at the way his ultimate works, just two seasons after patch 5.0 shipped live. Luckily, they think they have a way of pumping some power into his ability kit.

Mirage decoy Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Mirage’s decoys have fallen off in impact since Apex Legends’ launch last year.

Apex Legends developer Daniel Klein was questioned on Mirage buffs ⁠— which Respawn has been teasing for a long while now ⁠— and confirmed they were indeed “on their way” in patch 7.0.0.

The Respawn developer said he didn’t want to “spoil stuff,” including the Mirage changes, but did touch on some of the testing they’d done for the Apex Legends trickster. These included new buffs for his ultimate, ‘Life of the Party.’

One fan suggested Mirage’s ult could “fire blanks,” but Klein shot down that idea straight away. “Decoys firing blanks is a nuclear option,” the Respawn designer said.

“I have no doubt it would be effective, and powerful. The amount of damage it would do to combat readability and just sheer confusion, scares me. I’m trying something different for 7.0 ⁠— [still scary], but not as bad as decoys firing blanks.”

Mirage will be getting more "fun" Apex Legends stories in Season 6.
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn is hoping the new Mirage ultimate buff will shoot him into the Season 7 meta.

These Mirage changes won’t be included in this week’s Halloween update, unfortunately. Instead, they will be added to the battle royale when patch 7.0 ships live in November.

Good news though ⁠— the Season 7 update is actually coming a week sooner than Apex Legends fans were expecting. Respawn appears to have moved the release forward a week, up to November 4, and cut the Season 6 Battle Pass short.

That means it’s only a 14 day wait, from time of publication of course, until Mirage mains will get their hands on the “scary” new buffs for Apex Legends’ trickster.