 Apex Legends dev explains why Octane is getting "tiny buff" in Season 7 - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev explains why Octane is getting “tiny buff” in Season 7

Published: 22/Oct/2020 16:33

by Daniel Cleary
octane in apex legends with logo
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn game designer Daniel Klein has revealed why Octane will be receiving a small buff in the seventh season of Apex Legends, addressing some concerns around the fan-favorite character.

There are now 14 unique characters in Apex Legends and with another Legend, who was teased to be Horizon, on the way in Season 7, many players are hoping for their favorite characters to receive buffs in the coming updates.

Plenty of Apex fans have been calling for the Adrenaline Junkie, Octane, to get buffed in recent patches. Despite being one of the most popular characters he does not have a strong win rate in Season 6.

Octane in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Octane is one of the few characters to be buffed in Season 7

As it is unclear what could be done to boost the character’s performance, with some Octane fans even asking for full rework, many players have called on Respawn devs to help improve his chances at winning.

Following the release of the latest patch, one Apex player Iraakeane asked Apex devs when Octane would be getting buffed or reworked, and Respawn Game designer Daniel Klein finally responded to fans’ concerns.

The Apex dev revealed that Octane would be getting a “tiny buff” in the next season, although he did not share what exactly will change about the high-flying daredevil in-game.

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "Fight or Fright Event – Starts October 22".

“Octane’s got a very high pick rate (a lot of people play him) and also a very high encounter win rate (he wins individual engagements a lot),” Klein added, before revealing why the popular character needed a small buff.

“It’s just his trios win rate that’s low,” he shared, suggesting that they were happy with his current state, “that’s kind of okay: he’s a selfish, charge-in-guns-blazing character who’s a ton of fun to play but also eventually gets himself killed.”

As of now, it is unclear just what kind of buff Octane will receive, but fans will likely have to wait until the season’s end on November 4 to find out for sure.

There have been a few other buffs revealed by Respawn for Season 7, as characters like Mirage are set to receive some “scary” changes in the next few weeks.

Apex Legends

What’s coming in Apex Legends Season 7? Everything we know

Published: 22/Oct/2020 14:18

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends Olympus with the Season 7 logo
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is on the horizon, which means a new Legend, new weapons, and possibly even a new map. So, here’s everything we know so far.

Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around. 

Season 7 has been moved up a week, now starting on November 4, cutting your time short to complete the battle pass, if you’re still grinding through it.

A new Legend will no doubt be the biggest talking point, but some fans are also hoping for a new map, weapons, and more. So, here’s everything we know so far about what Season 7 could have in store. 

Rampart with her minigun in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Rampart joined the party in Apex Legends Season 6, but the countdown is on to Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 7 legend

Horizon is set to become the new Legend in Season 7, joining the Apex Games after her teasers in the Firing Range. However, Respawn haven’t confirmed her 100% yet, so there’s always a chance they pull a Forge on us again.

Data miners have provided us with a clear indication of what Horizon’s abilities will be, if she is indeed the new Legend, and one is the Gravity Lifts, which we got a teaser of in-game.

Some leakers also thought it would be another leaked Legend, Valk, who appears in Season 7, and some Titanfall 2 fans are still holding out hope for Ash. For now, though, Horizon is all but confirmed.

Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Our first look at Horizon in-game in Apex Legends.

New weapon in Season 7

Looking at a potential new weapon is similar to the situation with the new legends – there have been plenty of leaks, and a ton of speculation, but nothing is set in stone.

One of the main possibilities is the Compound Bow. This unreleased weapon was spotted in artwork released during the early days of Season 6 as it hasn’t been released yet. But, again, it’s a case of wait and see. 

Olympus map in Apex Legends Season 7?

The other big question surrounds whether or not Respawn will finally release a new map. At the end of Season 5, some fans expected that Olympus would be a new location, after it was heavily alluded to in the Season 5 Quest but, obviously that didn’t happen. 

Instead, Season 6 focused on map changes to World’s Edge – including a rocket ship launchpad over towards The Dome. 

It seems likely that the Legends would board the rocket and set off for pastures new, specifically Olympus. However, we won’t know for certain until Respawn starts dropping some hints in-game.

Titanfall 2 multiplayer map Angel City on Psamanthe.
Respawn Entertainment
Will Apex Legends move to Olympus on Psamanthe in Season 7?

Apex Legends buffs in Season 7

In the case of Legend changes, the Respawn team regularly tweaks a few things at the start of each season – be it cutting down a cooldown on a certain ability or giving a legend a brand new passive. 

Pathfinder has already been confirmed to be getting a buff in the near future, and it makes sense that this would come in Season 7. 

Respawn have no also confirmed that Mirage and Rampart will be getting buffs in the new Season, though haven’t given any details on what exactly they will be yet.

New weapon type: Gadgets

It has also been suggested that a new weapon type – Gadgets – are also set to appear in Apex Legends in the future.

Reliable data miner Shurgtal pointed out that there is in-game code for Gadgets and suggested that they could be things like smoke grenades that are non-combat throwable items. These haven’t appeared in-game during Season 6, and could be ripe for Season 7.

At the end of the day, though, only Respawn know for certain what’s going to change in the new season and they haven’t, as of writing, begun teasing anything just yet. 

As we approach the new season, we’ll keep this post updated with any claims from reliable lakers or just flat out confirmed changes from Respawn themselves.