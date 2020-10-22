Apex Legends dev explains why Octane is getting "tiny buff" in Season 7 - Dexerto

Respawn game designer Daniel Klein has revealed why Octane will be receiving a small buff in the seventh season of Apex Legends, addressing some concerns around the fan-favorite character.

There are now 14 unique characters in Apex Legends and with another Legend, who was teased to be Horizon, on the way in Season 7, many players are hoping for their favorite characters to receive buffs in the coming updates.

Plenty of Apex fans have been calling for the Adrenaline Junkie, Octane, to get buffed in recent patches. Despite being one of the most popular characters he does not have a strong win rate in Season 6.

As it is unclear what could be done to boost the character’s performance, with some Octane fans even asking for full rework, many players have called on Respawn devs to help improve his chances at winning.

Following the release of the latest patch, one Apex player Iraakeane asked Apex devs when Octane would be getting buffed or reworked, and Respawn Game designer Daniel Klein finally responded to fans’ concerns.

The Apex dev revealed that Octane would be getting a “tiny buff” in the next season, although he did not share what exactly will change about the high-flying daredevil in-game.

“Octane’s got a very high pick rate (a lot of people play him) and also a very high encounter win rate (he wins individual engagements a lot),” Klein added, before revealing why the popular character needed a small buff.

“It’s just his trios win rate that’s low,” he shared, suggesting that they were happy with his current state, “that’s kind of okay: he’s a selfish, charge-in-guns-blazing character who’s a ton of fun to play but also eventually gets himself killed.”

As of now, it is unclear just what kind of buff Octane will receive, but fans will likely have to wait until the season’s end on November 4 to find out for sure.

There have been a few other buffs revealed by Respawn for Season 7, as characters like Mirage are set to receive some “scary” changes in the next few weeks.