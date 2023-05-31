One Piece: The mysteries surrounding Fish-Man Island

As one of the kingdoms directly related to Joy Boy and the Void Century, Fish-Man Island has various mysteries surrounding it. Here are some of the unanswered questions regarding Fish-Man Island in One Piece.

In One Piece, Fish-Man Island serves as the underwater gateway to the New World for those who cannot cross over the Red Line above. This is particularly limited to pirates who can’t legally enter the New World.

The island is home to fish-men and merfolk and is located thousands of meters below the sea surface. It is encased in a giant bubble, allowing human visitors to breathe.

After the Straw Hats visit the island, fans learn about the underwater kingdom and its connection with Joy Boy. The various prophecies, the forgotten promise, the ancient weapon — almost everything about Fish-Man Island is shrouded in mystery.

The promise that had to be removed from the history of One Piece

After Robin deciphered the Poneglyph in Fish-Man Island, she mentioned the name Joy Boy for the first time in One Piece. The Poneglyph was resting in the Sea Forest, which contained an apology from Joy Boy to the fish-men, particularly the Mermaid Princess of the era.

He had promised the people of Fish-Man Island that he would one day bring their island to the surface, thus fulfilling Noah’s purpose. He was unable to maintain this promise and explained himself through the poneglyph.

However, his inability to fulfil this promise remains a mystery, along with his connection to the Mermaid Princess. For some reason, the World Government considered this promise a threat and had to remove it from history. Therefore, the only trace of this promise is in that Poneglyph and not even the people of Fish-Man Island know anything about it.

The Sunlight Tree Eve provides light to Fish-Man Island in One Piece

Even though the entire island is located at the button of the sea, it’s filled with sunlight. That’s because the Sunlight Tree Eve absorbs sunlight and transfers it to its roots. It also supplies air to the ocean floor through respiration.

However, the top of the tree’s location on the surface has yet to be discovered, even by the island’s inhabitants. Usopp also mentioned the tree having some sort of connection with the Treasure Tree Adam. When put together, the names of both trees reference “Adam” and “Eve.”

The ancient ship Noah has yet to fulfil its purpose in One Piece

Noah – also known as the “Ship of Promise” – is a giant ship, almost half the size of the Fish-Man Island in One Piece. It was created during the Void Century by the inhabitants of the island. It was a failed attempt to enter the human world.

Joy Boy promised Fish-Man Island that he would use Poseidon’s powers to raise the ship to the surface. However, after breaking his promise, he was compelled to leave Noah for someone else to raise.

The people of Fish-Man Island assured Joy Boy that they would keep Noah safe in the ocean below until a specific day arrived, and they kept their word. However, Noah’s specific mission is unknown and will be disclosed only on the day it is raised.

The prophecy about Luffy destroying Fish-Man Island in One Piece

Even in a world of mysterious powers like One Piece, prophecies are rare. Madam Shyarly, a mermaid, was born with the power to see the future. However, although she could see major future events, she couldn’t figure out the details from her powers.

She also cannot figure out the exact time period when the events will take place. However, not once have any of her prophecies gone wrong. Therefore, she was terrified when she saw Luffy destroying Fish-Man Island and standing in the middle of flames with an intense look on his face.

However, Luffy destroying an island is out of the question, especially when it’s one of his territories. The prophecy will come true in the Final Saga, though the details are still unknown.

