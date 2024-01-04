Berserk Chapter 376: Everything we know

Berserk fans are always craving for information on the next chapter, more so now than ever, with Chapter 376 in the works.

Berserk proves itself to be as tenacious as its titular character, Guts, after the unfortunate passing of Berserk author Kentaro Miura, put the future of the culturally inspiring manga giant into speculation. Thankfully, Miura’s good friend and co-worker Kouji Mori plans to continue writing Berserk to its conclusion.

Any Berserk fan will tell you the release schedule of chapters could be more consistent, to say the least, with the wait for a single chapter sometimes lasting for well over a year.

So naturally, we all ask, though now much more gratefully, when is the next Berserk chapter releasing? Spoilers ahead!

When is Berserk Chapter 376 releasing?

Unfortunately, we still have no confirmed date for Berserk Chapter 376. The magazine Young Animal often includes information on Berserk chapter releases whenever they’re included in the following issue, so the earliest we will learn about a new chapter unless otherwise announced, is two weeks before the official release.

We briefly thought we were receiving a bi-monthly consistent release schedule, with Berserk Chapters 374 and 375 releasing two months apart in Young Animal issues 19 and 22, respectively. Still, since Chapter 375’s release in November 2023, we have not received any word of when we’ll see a new chapter release, which is the unfortunate norm for Berserk fans.

Events leading up to Berserk Chapter 376

Griffith, the most hated character in all Japanese fiction, arrives on Elfhelm with Nosferatu Zodd to take Casca from Guts. While he puts up a fight, Griffith proves himself nigh-untouchable, leaving Guts in a state of despair as Griffith attacks the island with shadowy creatures.

Unleashing a dark force, Griffith destroys Elfhelm, making most of the inhabiting magical creatures disappear, including their mermaid friend Isma. The remaining characters make their escape on the infamous ship they arrived on the island with, and Guts collapses into a deep depression.

After the chaos has passed, their ship is attacked by Kushan forces led by Silat and Daiba; thinking it a massacre, Isidro is devasted that Guts has just given up and let himself be captured. All seems hopeless until we see Rickert’s familiar face in the crowd of Kushan soldiers, calming everyone as they approach a new land.

Meanwhile, Casca remains in a fugue state in Falconia, going mad with rage whenever she comes back to reality until she passes out. Griffith mentions a plan to head eastward to his generals while looking at the World Tree, which appeared when Griffith killed Kushan Emperor Ganishka in his reincarnated giant form. Heavily implying he will launch an attack on the Kushan Empire soon.

Berserk Chapter 376 spoiler speculation

The ending of Chapter 375 points to the beginning of a new arc with our heroes arriving in a new, presumably the eastern land of the Kushan Empire, taking inspiration from the real-life Kushan Empire from the first century in the now Middle East and North India areas.

A big player here is Rickert. He previously made it to Griffiths’s kingdom, Falconia, to seek refuge, fully aware of what he had done during the Eclipse. Rickert rejects Griffiths’s offer to follow him again with a firm slap to the face and makes allies with the Kushan forces led by Silat investigating Griffith. The group makes their escape from Falconia, heading eastward.

Guts could barely touch Griffith when he appeared, his massive sword phasing through him whenever he attacked. Guts cannot part with his iconic Dragonslayer but must change tactics to take out Griffith. Be it with his odd ally Skull Knight or the Kushan mage Daiba teaching him some magic or somehow taking Griffith’s godly power away.

Since the destruction of Elfhelm, Griffith proved nothing is beyond his evil reach, so any further run-and-hide tactics are out of the question. Our heroes may only get a moment’s rest when they arrive in the Kushan capital with Griffith on the way, so devising a plan to get Casca back, somehow stop Griffith, and getting Guts back to 100% are top priorities. So, upcoming chapters probably will not contain that much fighting.

That’s all the information we can provide on Berserk Chapter 376, we suggest fans keep an eye on Young Animal magazine for any direct information that may appear on Berserk. For now, check out the best Berserk figures available for fans to buy.