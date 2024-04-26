Berserk Chapter 377: Everything we know so far

Berserk finally continues its epic story with its latest chapter — so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Chapter 377.

Berserk manga finally returns after creator Kentaro Miura’s death. The creator’s close friend and co-worker, Kouji Mori, takes the helm and continues the fan-favorite Seinen manga. Between two of the finest anime series ever centered on Guts, his story has become one of the most lasting and popular in anime and manga.

Berserk is a long-running manga series that began in 1989. Fans were captivated by the animation, the tale’s complexity, and the characters’ nuances. Several years have passed since Guts and his companions restored Casca’s mind, thanks to the mystical dwellers of Elfhelm. However, as soon as she regains her sanity, Griffith kidnaps her.

The events that occurred later leave Guts emotionally devastated. However, he didn’t have much time to grieve or devise a scheme to save her before being thrown in chains and seemingly heading East with his companions. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Berserk manga goes on another hiatus, so it won’t be appearing in the May issue of the Young Animal magazine.

The manga has just returned after a long time before it goes on another hiatus. However, Berserk Chapter 377 may continue in the following month.

What happens in Berserk Chapter 376?

Young Animal

The chapter starts with a color spread featuring Guts and Puck looking over the Kushan Empire. The manga shows the Empire for the first time. The story picks up from where it left off in the previous chapter as we see Guts being swept away in water before he sees an ethereal form, Schierke, who holds his hands and pulls him out.

We then see him shackled up as he gains consciousness. However, Schierke is lying down on a bed and appears to have gone too deep into the astral realm. Silat sympathizes with the mages, having known what it’s like to lose their homeland.

Guts’ party, mages, and Kushan have only one thing in common, and it’s to take revenge on Griffith. Kushans are preparing to go on an all-out war against Griffith. However, both sides have their advantages and disadvantages.

