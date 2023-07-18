One Piece chapter 1088 spoilers reveal Garp’s unfortunate status

The recent chapter hints at a major character’s death. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1088.

One Piece manga returns after a month-long break only to leave fans completely astounded after hinting at a fan-favorite character’s death. After the Reverie flashback concluded, the manga focused on the events taking place in Hachinosu, the Pirate Island.

The series only gave a glimpse of Monkey D. Garp’s true power, leaving fans hoping to see the veteran Marine in action. Despite not knowing the full extent of his abilities, Garp is one of the most powerful characters in the entirety of One Piece.

Article continues after ad

Now that the series has ended its recent chapter with a major cliffhanger, fans are expecting to see what will happen to Luffy’s grandfather. Delve deeper to find out the release date and what will happen in One Piece chapter 1088.

Since the manga is not taking a break this week, One Piece chapter 1088 is expected to release on July 24 at 12:00 am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1088 spoilers

After seeing his mentor in such a state, Koby uses a powerful attack called “Honesty Impact.” It appears that the upcoming chapter will explore the true depth of Koby’s abilities. Furthermore, things don’t look good for Garp, who suffers yet another injury from his former comrade Kuzan. Garp was already on the brink of death after getting stabbed by Shiryu, and Kuzan’s attack only made his situation worse.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The series doesn’t confirm his death but simply leaves a note about Garp’s status being unknown. As a legendary hero of the Marines, Garp is admired by his comrades and his enemies. This explosive news is sure to flip the world upside down. Furthermore, One Piece chapter 1088 will also set the stage for the Egghead Island arc. After such a long break, it’s about time that fans will see their favorite pirate crew in action.

Article continues after ad

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, you can check out more anime coverage below:

One Piece chapter 1087 | Jujutsu Kaisen Suguru Geto | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo blindfold | Jujutsu Kaisen art style comparison | Bleach anime-only scene | JJK Star Plasma Vessel | One Piece voice actors | Shonen Big Three | JJK chapter 229 spoilers | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 major deaths