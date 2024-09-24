One Piece Chapter 1128: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece manga has commenced its highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc but it begins with the crew separating, so here’s what will happen in Chapter 1128.

The Eblaf Arc has finally begun in the One Piece manga. It is the second arc of the Final Saga which will follow the crew’s adventures in the Kingdom of Giants. Two days after setting sail from Elbaf, Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, and Chopper went missing while the others worried about their friends.

Nami was the first one to wake up in a strange castle made out of Lego blocks. In Chapter 1127, she is terrified after seeing humungous bugs. Before long, she runs into Usopp, who is struggling against a giant cat.

The cat later transforms into a lion. The monster trio arrives at the scene just in time to save the two of them. Will the crew reunite without any problems?

Since there is a break this week, One Piece Chapter 1128 will be released on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1128 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1128 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

Although Nami, Usopp, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji gathered together, Chopper’s whereabouts are still unknown. Judging by how clueless the crew is, it’s unlikely they know Chopper is on the island as well.

Someone kidnapped the pirates, brought them on Elbaf, and even dressed them up in Viking outfits. Now that they’ve all reunited, they’d likely try to figure out their situation and the person responsible for it.

One Piece Chapter 1128 will likely reveal where the tiny doctor is and if he’s safe or not. Furthermore, the Giants’ ship should also be heading towards Elbaf. We may also see more about their reaction as they try to figure out what happened to their friends.

Spoilers are out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

