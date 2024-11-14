One Piece confirms hiatus as statement sparks concerns over Eiichiro Oda’s health

A new update has confirmed the One Piece manga is going on a hiatus after all, and the news has left fans concerned about creator Eiichiro Oda’s health.

Just days ago, Manga Plus revised the release date for Chapter 1132 to November 17, 2024, correcting what was believed to be a mistake suggesting a hiatus would stretch until December 1.

However, this has since been reversed, with the three-week hiatus officially confirmed. An official statement from Shonen Jump’s editorial team about the break has been shared on X/Twitter, naming one of the reasons as Oda’s “poor physical health.”

“To our beloved readers, thank you for always reading One Piece. Because of the author’s poor physical health condition, One Piece will take a break in this week’s issue,” it reads.

“We deeply apologize to all the readers who were looking forward to it. Although One Piece is listed in this issue’s postcard and table of contents, due to printing schedules, we were unable to make the correction in time.

“Once again, we deeply apologize. The series is scheduled to resume in the next issue, New Year’s Issue #1 (on sale December 2).” The statement finishes by thanking fans for their continued support.

Although Oda only used to take occasional breaks, the One Piece manga has been going since 1997. To avoid burnout, regular gaps in the schedule have become more frequent.

This is especially true as Oda is wrapped up in other projects too, including his work on Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, having just returned from South Africa for filming.

However, the fact that this hiatus appears to be a last-minute change and the statement refers to Oda’s health has left a number of fans concerned.

In response to the post, one wrote, “Feels really sudden. I hope it’s nothing serious.” Another said, “Please not today guys, we need him so much!”

Netflix Eiichiro Oda is also busy with the live-action One Piece series

“This worries me,” added a third. “I want Oda to be healthy. I wish this man would take a longer break. He needs it.”

Others are more hopeful, suggesting he might just be feeling under the weather from his travels. “If I had to guess, Oda is probably having a recoil from traveling to South Africa and back to Japan,” said one.

“Different time zones, different food may have impacted him. This is the best-case scenario because a few weeks’ rest will be enough to recover.”

A second chimed in, “Can’t be too bad if he’s going back to work so soon. Travel sickness it’s looking like. Speedy recovery my guy.”

