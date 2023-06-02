One Piece theory: Imu created the shadows in the Thriller Bark arc

One Piece’s recent chapter reveals Imu’s powers as they create shadows to kill Nefertari Cobra and attack Sabo. However, those shadows are awfully similar to the ones in the Thriller Bark arc of One Piece.

One Piece’s recent chapter finally reveals the truth behind Nefertari Cobra’s death as the truth behind the secret name “D” unravels. Chapter 1085 starts with Nefertari Cobra’s shock at seeing Imu sit on that Empty Throne.

It doesn’t take long for the Arabasta King to realize that he won’t leave the room alive after seeing the world’s greatest taboo. Fans also learn about the truth behind the secret name “D” and how Lili’s blunder caused those bearing that name to be the “sworn enemies of the gods.”

Among the chaos of Sabo entering the scene right after Nefertari Cobra’s murder and Wapol watching everything take place, the most intriguing part is Imu’s shadows.

What are the shadows in the Thriller Bark arc of One Piece?

The Florian Triangle is completely hidden by a fog blanket covering the entire sea. Gecko Moria’s ship, Thriller Bark, is located in the Florian Triangle of One Piece. The fog is deep enough to totally blocks sunlight, making it difficult to know whether it is day or night.

Over a hundred ships disappear from there each year and are often discovered without their crews. Although Gecko Moria was the cause of some of these disappearances, the phenomenon started long before he was there.

The primary cause behind it appears to be the unidentified entities that live within the Florian Triangle. Nothing is known about these shadows other than the fact that they are enormous and have crimson eyes.

They are massive to completely dwarf Thriller Bark, an island-sized pirate ship in One Piece. Despite their size, they are able to blend with the fog and go unnoticed. Charlotte Lola was hardly able to see them through the fog.

Why does this theory seem plausible?

First of all, the red eyes and the shadowy figure are identical to Imu’s silhouette. What’s more, One Piece’s chapter 1085 features Imu manifesting shadows of all shapes and sizes. These shadows are somewhat similar to the ones in the Thriller Bark arc of One Piece.

It’s important to note that the known victims of those shadows are only pirates. As fans know by now, Imu is extremely unhappy about the pirates exploring the sea in search of the Poneglyphs and treasures. Therefore, it makes sense for them to attack pirate ships by using some remote ability.

Another possibility is that there’s something hidden in the Florian Triangle that the World Government doesn’t want anyone to find out. This is why, Imu deployed their shadows to get rid of those ships that came too close to finding the secret.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

