One Piece chapter 1094: Release date & spoiler speculation

The manga is currently featuring the fight between Luffy and Kizaru. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1094.

As the Egghead arc in One Piece is drawing near its conclusion, the fight between Luffy and Kizaru is getting more intense. The island is currently under siege, and the situation is more chaotic than ever. The Straw Hats plan to shake off the Marines before escaping to Elbaf.

However, Kizaru’s appearance thwarts their plans as Luffy has no choice but to fight a Marine Admiral. Luffy may have improved over the years, but defeating an Admiral is still not an easy task.

The series is also currently featuring Zoro vs. Lucci, as the latter goes back on his words. The upcoming chapter will be even more surprising as a lot of questions about Kuma remain unanswered. Delve deeper to find out the release date and major spoilers for One Piece chapter 1094.

One Piece chapter 1094 is expected to release on October 8 at 12:00am JST. The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1094 spoiler speculation: What to expect

The recent chapter ends with Atlas rewriting Pacifista’s commands. She orders it to eradicate every last Marine on the island. We also see Saturn’s ominous gaze in the last panel. As a member of the Gorosei, he is keeping updates about the situation from Mary Geoise.

In One Piece chapter 1094, we will likely see more of Luffy vs. Kizaru. The young Yonko is holding his own against the Marine veteran, which shows that the battle won’t end anytime soon. Following behind his captain’s footsteps, Zoro shows no signs of losing against Lucci.

Furthermore, the series has recently focused too much on Kuma/Pacifista. Judging by how frequently he is popping up, we might find out more about his origins and past. Pacifista is designed to obey Marine orders, but the desperate situation forces Vegapunk and Atlast to rewrite the instructions.

Therefore, we will likely see Pacifista working alongside the Straw Hats and Vegapunk in the upcoming chapter. Furthermore, the recent chapter suggests that the tides are about to change. The situation in Egghead may look desperate for now, but the Straw Hats will soon pull through.

