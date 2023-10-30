One Piece Chapter 1097 release date: Sorbet Kingdom flashback

One Piece delivers its most shocking chapter this week, but the flashback has yet to end – so here are the release date and possible spoilers for Chapter 1097.

One Piece’s recent chapter sheds light on the horrible truth behind the God Valley Incident. As the Celestial Dragons treat humans worse than animals, some slaves begin their plan for survival. The chapter features several legendary characters and also introduces us to the Holy Knights.

Kuma also has his first encounter with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who obviously condemns his origins. Even though Kuma is half-Buccaneer, in the eyes of the World Government, he doesn’t deserve to live. The series has yet to reveal what the “sin” of his race is, but it’s enough excuse for them to be wiped out from the world.

The last members of the race were turned into slaves, and Kuma is the only known Buccaneer to survive. After the God Valley Incident, Ivankov, Ginny, and Kuma escape to the Sorbet Kingdom. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1097.

Since there’s no break this week, One Piece Chapter 1097 will be released on November 5 at 12:00am JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1097 spoiler speculation: What to expect

One Piece Chapter 1097 will likely continue with the flashback in the Sorbet Kingdom. Kuma is no doubt one of the most pitiful characters in the series, whose tragedy soon after he was born. Even after escaping from God Valley, he couldn’t enjoy his life for long. We will likely find out how he became known as a tyrant.

Furthermore, Ginny’s appearance gave rise to several speculations about her being either Luffy’s or Bonney’s mother. However, the recent chapter almost confirms that she is indeed Kuma’s partner and her endless appetite is similar to Bonney’s.

Since the series is finally revealing Kuma’s past, we might see everything that happened in his life until he was turned into a Pacifista. Kuma’s body still remains, but he is considered deceased as his consciousness has faded after the transition. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

