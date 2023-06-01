One Piece’s chapter 1085 reveals the truth behind the secret name D

The recent chapters have been focusing on the incidents that took place in the Reverie. Fans finally learn the truth behind the secret name “D” in One Piece’s chapter 1085 – a mystery waiting to be uncovered for two decades.

One Piece is finally revealing the major incidents that took place in this year’s Reverie. Chapter 1084 reveals Queen Lili’s name as well as her connection with the mysterious ruler Imu. It’s already surprising for fans to find out that Imu muttered Lili’s name at the end of the chapter.

Article continues after ad

Although Imu has made their appearance several times before, it was the first time they spoke something. One Piece’s chapter 1085 picks up from the exact point revealing Nefertari Cobra’s shock of seeing a person sit on that Empty Throne.

As he sees the world’s greatest taboo happening in front of him, he realises soon enough that he won’t be leaving his room alive. However, what is truly surprising is Queen Lili’s connection with the secret name D.

Article continues after ad

One Piece’s chapter 1085 reveals Queen Lili’s full name is Nefertari D. Lili

Viz Media

Chapter 1084 only mentions that Queen Lili penned the name D, and Cobra wants answers regarding its meaning. However, One Piece’s chapter 1085 completely surprises fans by revealing her full name to be Nefertari D. Lili.

After Imu unhesitantly sits on the throne, they begin to address Nefertari Cobra’s answers one by one. They also reveal that D is the moniker of their enemy. Although this name has cropped up more frequently recently, even those who carry it are unaware of its meaning.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Gorosei and Imu hint that those having the name D are a thorn in their sight. They also reveal that it’s only because of some “blunder” by Queen Lili that all those with the name of D are considered “sworn enemies of the gods.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That blunder caused the Poneglyphs to be scattered around the world, which invoked the curiosity of pirates and the inhabitants of Ohara. They also speculate that she scattered the Poneglyphs as part of an elaborate plan, thus considering Lili’s actions to be a major crime against the World Government.

Article continues after ad

Imu also mentions a letter left behind by Lili, which, according to Nefertari Cobra, she signed as “Queen Nefertari D. Lili.” As soon as they said that, a mysterious shadow attacked Cobra. Meanwhile, Sabo, who had been listening to everything that happened inside the room, rushed to rescue Nefertari Cobra but failed.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Underrated Zoro moments | Muzan Kibutsuji abilities in Demon Slayer | One Piece ending | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | One Piece’s Empty Throne | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | One Piece Shanks’ twin theory | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree | One Piece Straw Hats’ Dreams